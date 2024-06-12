Richard Fleeshman, Marisha Wallace, and Steve Furst Join SOMETHING ROTTEN! in Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further casting has been announced for the UK premiere of the hit Broadway musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN!, which plays Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 5 August and Tuesday 6 August.

Joining the previously announced Jason Manford as Nick Bottom are Gary Wilmot (Anything Goes, Wicked) as Nostradamus, Richard Fleeshman(Company, Urinetown) as Shakespeare, Marisha Wallace (Guys & Dolls, Oklahoma!) as Bea, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress, Spring Awakening) as Portia, Cassius Hackforth (For Tonight, From Here to Eternity) as Nigel Bottom, Steve Furst (Oliver!, Matilda, Little Britain) as Shylock, Ashley Samuels(Hairspray, The Book Of Mormon) as Troubadour, Cameron Blakely (Disney’s Newsies, Mrs Doubtfire) as Brother Jeremiah and Jenna Boyd (Come From Away, The Wind in the Willows) as Lady Croydon.

Further casting to be announced.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! in concert is directed by Tim Jackson, with the full Broadway score performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and conducted by Freddie Tapner. Choreography is by Tim Jackson and Claira Vaughan, sound by Tom Marshall and Sebastian Frost, lighting by Jamie Platt, set and costume by Rebecca Brower, production management by Pete Kramer, company and stage management by Peter Barnett and casting consultancy by Sarah Jane Price.

Tickets are on sale now at www.somethingrottenconcert.com.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! was created by Hollywood screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, James and the Giant Peach), John O’Farrell (Best-selling novels include The Best a Man Can Get, May Contain Nuts, The Man Who Forgot His Wife) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick (Change the World by Eric Clapton), who together went on to adapt Mrs Doubtfire into the West End and Broadway Musical. The show follows the story of Renaissance writers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they seek to outshine Shakespeare by writing the world’s first musical.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! originally opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre in 2015 and received several Best Musical nominations, 10 Tony Award nominations and was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years".

SOMETHING ROTTEN! in Concert is produced by Fourth Wall Live, JAS Theatricals, and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra in association with Alchemation. Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra produced the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert of Love Never Dies and were producers/co-producers for the concerts of Bonnie & Clyde, Evita and Chess, all at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Originally produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum, Broadway Global Ventures CMC Mastro/Goodman Jerry & Ronald Frankel Morris Berchard, Kyodo Tokyo, Inc. Wendy Federman Barbara Freitag LAMS Productions Winkler/DeSimone, Timothy Laczynski Dan Markley Harris/Karmazin Jam Theatricals Robert Greenblatt, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Developed in association with the 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle, WA, David Armstrong, Executive Producer and Artistic Director, Bernadine Griffin, Managing Director and Bill Berry, Producing Artistic Director.

