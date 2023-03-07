Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre

Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre

Starring Evanna Lynch, this new play on the Troubles is infused with striking visuals but doesn't fully hit the mark.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre It's the height of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and "The history of peace must be written in blood". Suspicion runs like wildfire and bodies are dropping left and right at the hand of the two factions. Much to her mother's displeasure, Niamh's family has IRA affiliations. Her father thinks very little of her and her younger brother is their parents' pawn. To prove to herself and the world that she too can help her people, she gets embroiled in the conflict firsthand.

Tim Edge's new play is technically stunning and infused with striking visuals, but a narrative let-down. Directed by Ben Kavanagh, it features a cinematic vibe that suffers under strident dialogue and characters that lean towards stock figurines: the stubborn daughter, the Catholic priest who harbours rebels, hardened women and even rougher men, and an eccentric, sardonic older lady.

Its strength is doubtlessly in its outer beauty, given that for a piece about such a delicate topic, it's ultimately surprisingly apolitical. They talk of "the cause" but never truly address their background, reasoning, or beliefs. Their investment is to be taken at face value and, if you didn't know the context, good luck figuring it out! The show stars Harry Potter alumna Evanna Lynch in the role of Niamh. While clearly the top billed actor, she is dwarfed next to much stronger performances.

Lynch - who's recently come under fire for jumping to the defence of JK Rowling and her controversial opinions on transgender rights - maintains the delightful sing-song delivery that made her popular until push comes to shove and her duties in the fight change. Cross around her neck and a full-black outfit against platinum blond hair, she's an airy presence in the drab, grey surroundings of Ceci Calf's set design. The titular black rock hovers ominously at the back of the thrust stage as a constant visual allegory.

Matthew Blaney, Glen Wallace, and John Nayagam portray the active members of the extremist group, with Blaney snaking up as Jimmy Lynch to take control from Wallace's Brendan seamlessly. While the combat is quite testosterone-filled, Flora Montgomery steals the scene as Bridget, another rebel, and Sandra, Niamh's mother. Kavanagh's expressionist approach weaves the scenes together, transitioning them from one to the next with silent exchanges between actors. Montgomery goes from Bridget's assertiveness to a mother's despair in the blink of an eye by simply removing her coat in plain sight.

The psychological complexity of Niamh's mother is unmatched, to the extent that characters like Mary (Elizabeth Counsell) could be entirely cut without our noticing it. It's a pity the script isn't as interesting as the other elements in the production. Expository dialogues and classic overly glorified vernacular about the conflict fall into clichés. The result is a static series of scenes broken by non-verbal, solemn exchanges that are more exciting than the rest.

Joseph Ed Thomas' lighting and Kavanagh's own sound design are what makes Under The Black Rock. Moody lights with deep chiaroscuri illuminate the minimalistic set while the director's thundering, intense, sombre music highlights the shifts in the story. Based only on its appearance, it's an exquisite piece. We understand that the script has gone through drastic changes once it went into production, going from Edge's first draft called Reconciled to what's staged at the Arcola now.

The play sits in-between a family drama and a semi-political view of Northern Ireland during that period, but its themes remain largely unexplored. It's difficult to see how it can be a "darkly comic thriller". It strives to be an exploration of the fallout effects of extremism on the average person, but it doesn't fully hit the mark.

Under The Black Rock runs at the Arcola Theatre until 25 March.

Photo credit: Gregory Haney




Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Edinburgh Fringe Support Fund Photo
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Edinburgh Fringe Support Fund
Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has announced a new £100,000 fund to help performers put on shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Photos: First Look At ThickSkin And Traverse Theatre Company Presents HOW NOT TO DROWN Photo
Photos: First Look At ThickSkin And Traverse Theatre Company Presents HOW NOT TO DROWN
Get a first look at a ThickSkin and Traverse Theatre Company production, supported by Theatre Royal Stratford East, How Not To Drown commissioned by ThickSkin and Lawrence Batley Theatre. See photos below!
SEEKING DELPHI Premieres At VAULT Festival This Month Photo
SEEKING DELPHI Premieres At VAULT Festival This Month
Seeking Delphi is a deeply compelling, painfully stark and shameless play about three homeless women seeking out stability, security and a way to change their fate.
Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring Photo
Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring
Vital Xposure has announced the launch of a second round of Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, supported by City Bridge Trust.

From This Author - Cindy Marcolina

Italian export. Member of the Critics' Circle (Drama). Also a script reader and huge supporter of new work. Twitter: @Cindy_Marcolina

... (read more about this author)

Review: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola TheatreReview: UNDER THE BLACK ROCK, Arcola Theatre
March 7, 2023

Tim Edge’s new play is technically stunning and infused with striking visuals, but a narrative let-down. Joseph Ed Thomas’ lighting and Kavanagh’s sound design are what makes Under The Black Rock.
Incognito Theatre Brings THE NET KILL to VAULT Festival and New Film TWO IS A CROWD OnlineIncognito Theatre Brings THE NET KILL to VAULT Festival and New Film TWO IS A CROWD Online
March 6, 2023

Since the cusp of the pandemic, the founder and artistic director of the company, Angus Castle-Doughty has been busy. After a stint in Brighton in 2022, he’s about to bring their new production, The Net Kill, underground, but theatre hasn’t really been the focus of Castle-Doughty’s post-Covid life.
Review: FRUITS, OR THE DECLINE OF A DISTANT MEMORY, VAULT FestivalReview: FRUITS, OR THE DECLINE OF A DISTANT MEMORY, VAULT Festival
March 4, 2023

Brazen experimentalism leans into performance art and blurs the lines of form and style with a non-narrative approach. They challenge the status quo chest first, challenging the very concept of a play to introduce ideas like naked existentialism, romantic disillusionment, unilateral desire, gender expectations, cultural demands, and the juxtaposition of perception and reality. They know what they’re doing. They almost mock the audience for their voyeuristic attitude with clever coups de théâtre that require as much lateral proactivity from the public.
Review: RAT KING, VAULT FestivalReview: RAT KING, VAULT Festival
March 3, 2023

A perplexing romanticisation of poverty and class divide with a stunning central performance by Jacob Wayne-O’Neill.
Review: SOMEONE OF SIGNIFICANCE, VAULT FestivalReview: SOMEONE OF SIGNIFICANCE, VAULT Festival
March 3, 2023

Unfortunately for writer Amalia Kontesi, this isn’t a great political play nor an exciting romantic drama.
share