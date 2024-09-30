Review: TOP GUN: MAVERICK IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tom Cruise made a surprise appearance at a screening of his recent hit Top Gun: Maverick, screened at the Royal Albert Hall as part of their Films In Concert series.

Almost as surprising was just how plainly he stepped up next to the orchestra. No abseiling. No roaring of motorcycles. Just one foot in front of the other. Before Cruise showed up, the highlight of the night was thought to be that the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra would be conducted by Lorne Balfe, the Scottish composer who wrote the film’s score and is one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood with contributions to over 50 TV shows and films in the last decade.

When the artist formally known as Thomas Mapother IV stepped on stage, the room erupted. The atmosphere went from excited to ecstatic. Thousands of phone cameras were suddenly pointed all in one direction as the megastar gave us his megawatt smile.

He began his speech with a step back in time. "I'm very excited to be here with you all tonight to share in this unique cinematic orchestral experience with Top Gun: Maverick. Live music has been available for silent film accompaniment since moving pictures were first presented in vaudeville theatres over 120 years ago. But it wasn't until 1914, around then, where a full symphony orchestra, precisely synchronised with the picture, played a live score that was conceived on the operatic composition of leitmotifs.

"Leitmotifs are, for those who don't know, themes throughout a musical or literary composition associated with a particular person, idea, or situation, And the use of leitmotifs redefined cinematic storytelling, and large symphony orchestras became a necessity at fancy movie palaces. So it set the standard for the ultimate at that time in theatrical grandeur. The silent movie era lasted about 30 years until 1927, the talkies came in, and orchestras now perform the score, and it's coupled to the actual picture. Now, this evolution set a new standard for the ultimate theatrical experience at that time.

“I’ve always wanted to experience a film like this, with a live full symphony orchestra, synchronised picture, in front of a packed audience, in the glamour of a classic movie palace. Thank you all for being here and making this dream come true.”

And with that, he disappeared off to his box to a torrent of applause and the film began.

It may be only a couple of years old but Top Gun: Maverick has already become a piece of history. It has made more money than any other Cruise movie having raked in around $1.5bn, coming only second in 2022 to another sequel Avatar: Way Of The Water (the original film will be screened at the Royal Albert Hall on 27 October). Its star refused to consider a streaming deal and demanded it open in cinemas, a move that gave the post-pandemic film industry its confidence back. In a message sent by auteur Steven Spielberg to Cruise, he told the him that “you saved Hollywood’s ass and you might have saved theatrical distribution.”

Seen in a cinema, the score is not the most memorable musical aspect of this movie. Songs from the first film like Kenny Loggin’s “Danger Zone” and Jerry Lee Lewis’ “Great Balls Of Fire” (performed live in the film by Miles Teller) are backed up by Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand” and Harold Faltermeyer’s stirring “Top Gun Anthem”.

That said, having a live orchestra amps up the emotional segments that, in many films like this, are perceived as filler between the action sequences. The scene between Cruise and the ailing Val Kilmer is especially poignant given Kilmer’s well-documented battle with throat cancer. Jennifer Connelly is little more than a love interest but the genuine chemistry between her and Cruise is underscored beautifully by Balfe’s string arrangements.

The Royal Albert Hall’s Film In Concert series continues with

Comments