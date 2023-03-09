Review: THE NET KILL, VAULT Festival

It's the end of the 19th Century and a mysterious beast is roaming the Glostonian countryside. When the Earl of Gloucester, the inventor of badminton, is mauled by said creature, it's time for the crown to intervene. Someone with equal amounts or bravery and stupidity is needed to hunt down and kill the monster. The undistinguished but passionate team who unexpectedly win the Biannual London and South East Amateur Badminton Competition begrudgingly volunteer in order to save their local pub.

Back at VAULT Festival for another rollicking production, Incognito Theatre take their humour seriously. The company deliver a smooth, entertaining comedy that's unpretentious but well-calibrated in its refinement. Catherine Cranfield directs Angus Castle-Doughty, Charlie MacVicar, Daniel Whitlam, Alex Maxwell, and George John with a sleek and expressive physical vision.

The Net Kill isn't only a hilarious misadventure. A gripping sound design and a striking choice of tunes accompany and complement the moments purely driven by movement in a striking expression of the company's ethos. It's also surprisingly open regarding male friendship and group dynamics, taking a sudden plunge to explore the depths of masculinity. Hysterical secrets and ludicrous wisdom are the preamble to the final battle, a finely tuned choreography preceded by an excerpt from Lord Tennyson's Ulysses. The piece is tonally excellent.

Whitlam leads the cast with assurance and sheer charisma. John and MacVicar are opposite poles in character, one short-tempered and easily riled, the other the lovely underdog of the squad. Castle-Doughty's comedic timing and approach to physicality adds a chaotic flair to the mix while Maxwell's Alfred the alchemist is the calm before the storm. They're so well assorted that merely watching them interact is a joyous experience. The Net Kill is appropriately titled.

The Net Kill runs at VAULT Festival until 12 March.

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.