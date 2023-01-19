Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Review Roundup: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Theatre Royal Bath

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Lindsay Posner, runs through February 11, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  

Theatre Royal Bath Productions is presenting Edward Albee's masterpiece Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at the Ustinov Studio in Bath through February 11, 2023, directed by Lindsay Posner.

Elizabeth McGovern (Downton Abbey, Academy Award nominated for Ragtime) plays Martha, alongside Dougray Scott (Enigma, Mission: Impossible 2) as George. They are joined by Charles Aitken (RSC's Coriolanus) as Nick and Gina Bramhill (Being Human) as Honey.

During the course of one brutal and hilarious night, George, a college professor, and his wife Martha invite a young couple back for late-night drinks after a faculty party. As the alcohol flows, the guests are coerced into witnessing and participating in George and Martha's sadistic game-playing and vitriolic verbal scrapping which reaches its climax in a momentous revelation.

See what the critics are saying...

Mickey-Jo Boucher, BroadwayWorld: Elizabeth McGovern is utterly magnificent as Martha, nimbly avoiding the pitfall of beginning too snidely and curdling with resentment. The brilliance of her Martha is an ever-present playfulness, her steely eyed gaze often pared with an irrepressible grin that betrays a vicious glee.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: So much of Edward Albee's 1962 play about a boozy marital meltdown relies on the explosive chemistry of its central, unhappy couple. Such is the almighty shadow cast by Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor in the 1966 film that it is hard to banish it altogether but also unfair to compare. Under the direction of Lindsay Posner, the dynamic between Elizabeth McGovern as the domineering, disappointed Martha and Dougray Scott as her jaded university professor husband, George, is refreshingly different.

Jill Bennett, Bristol 24/7: McGovern is achingly mesmerising in her fragility disguised as strength, and Scott delivers a terrifying rollercoaster of a performance, which only faltered fleetingly as he reached for lost lines. It feels mean to mention this and I only do so because he had us in the palm of his hand and we felt for him. Charles Aitken and Gina Bramhill, playing Nick and Honey, match them both brilliantly as they observe, fear and eventually imitate their elders.

To read more reviews, click here!



Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US in the West End Photo
Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US in the West End
Read the reviews for Alex Edelman: Just For Us is at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
FIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT Festival Photo
FIVE YEARS WITH THE WHITE MAN Comes to VAULT Festival
Unleash The Llama highlights a forgotten figure of Black British History with the first theatrical adaptation of the life of A.B.C Merriman-Labor, an African satirist who dreamed of becoming the greatest writer in the British Empire.
West End Performers and Stage Management Demand 17% Pay Rise Photo
West End Performers and Stage Management Demand 17% Pay Rise
Tomorrow (Friday 20 January), Equity – the performing arts and entertainment trade union – launch their 'Stand Up For 17%' campaign.
SUNNY SIDE UP Returns To Theatre Peckham For Three-Week Run Photo
SUNNY SIDE UP Returns To Theatre Peckham For Three-Week Run
Theatre Peckham are pressing replay on the critically acclaimed production of Sunny Side Up written and performed by David Alade (The Fisherman: National Tour, The Fields: Sky, Casualty: BBC). Following on from its sold-out run at Peckham Fringe in 2022, this lyrical piece, blending drama and poetry, transfers to the main stage for a three-week run.

From This Author - Review Roundups


Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at The Donmar WarehouseReview Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at The Donmar Warehouse
January 11, 2023

Read the reviews for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine at Donmar Warehouse.
Review Roundup: FEDORA Opens at the Metropolitan Opera; What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: FEDORA Opens at the Metropolitan Opera; What Did the Critics Think?
January 3, 2023

Fedora officially opened at the Metropolitan Opera on New Year's Eve, December 31. Performances run through January 28. Read the reviews for Fedora here!
Review Roundup: Erika Henningsen Stars in JOY World Premiere at George Street PlayhouseReview Roundup: Erika Henningsen Stars in JOY World Premiere at George Street Playhouse
December 21, 2022

Erika Henningsen is leading the world premiere of new musical Joy the Musical at George Street Playhouse, directed by Casey Hushion (Broadway: Aladdin, The Prom), with choreography by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Joshua Bergasse. The new musical features a score by Tony Award nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, music direction by Rick Edinger, musical supervision by Andy Einhorn and a book by Tony Award winner Ken Davenport, who obtained the rights to the life of best-selling author, inventor, and self-made millionaire Joy Mangano.
Review Roundup: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National TourReview Roundup: BEETLEJUICE Haunts Houses Across the U.S. on its National Tour
December 21, 2022

The North American Tour of Beetlejuice the Musical kicked off this month in Paducah, KY, before its official launch at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, CA. Read the reviews for the tour of Beetlejuice here!
Review Roundup: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Launches National TourReview Roundup: A SOLDIER'S PLAY Launches National Tour
December 21, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company has officially launched its national touring production of the 2020 Tony Award-winning Best Revival of the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning A Soldier's Play. Read the reviews for A Soldier's Play here!
share