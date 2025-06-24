Review Roundup: THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS at Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs written by Iman Qureshi, and directed by Hannah Hauer-King, is now playing at Kiln Theatre.

The cast features Fanta Barrie (Ellie), Olivier Award-winner Liz Carr (Fi), Zak Ghazi-Torbati (The Men), Leah Harvey (Lori), Georgie Henley (Ana), Mariah Louca (Bridget), Serena Manteghi (Dina), and Shuna Snow (Connie).

The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs, the only lesbian choir in the country, are trying to win their place on the Pride mainstage. In a run-down church hall with an OWL (Older, Wiser Lesbian) at the helm, the rag tag choir navigate love, loss, and trying to agree on song choices. But despite their best intentions, they find that harmony comes at a price. See what the critics are saying...

Franco Milazzo, BroadwayWorld: The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs at Kiln Theatre is a bold, ambitious work. It shines brightest when it sparkles with a quick‑witted, ensemble energy and exuberance. The older cast is reason enough to see it—stellar performers who carry both the humour and the gravity with precision. The abundance of quality writing is held back by the pacing issues and tonal dislocations; it suggests that, rather than having two distinct halves, this play would work better as two distinct works allowing each to breathe.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: Story takes primacy and like best “heart warming” narratives, it wriggles its way in your heart to take residency there, weaving its delicate balance between the silly, sweet and serious. Having had a first run at Soho theatre in 2022, this is a second incarnation. Let’s hope for a third. Genuinely heart warming, and utterly winning with it.

Clive Davis, The Times: There’s plenty of uplift at the end. With a few more rewrites, the play would have the makings of a fist-bumping, queer equivalent of Calendar Girls. At the moment it’s closer to a consciousness-raising exercise.

Megan O'Neill, West End Best Friend: This show throws out tokenism and it's about damn time that this happened! Gripping, interesting and complex without causing alienation. This show is a bold show that is well balanced, passionate and vitally needed.

