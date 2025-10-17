Review Roundup: RAGDOLL Opens at Jermyn Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Katherine Moar’s Ragdoll is now playing at Jermyn Street Theatre. Josh Seymour directs Nathaniel Parker, as Robert, Abigail Cruttenden as Holly, Ben Lamb as The Lawyer, and Katie Matsell as The Heiress. The production runs until 15 November at Jermyn Street Theatre.

Ragdoll marks Moar’s return to Jermyn Street Theatre following her critically acclaimed debut play Farm Hall, which embarked on a UK tour and subsequent West End run at Theatre Royal Haymarket.

1978. Holly, a young heiress, sits in a California prison awaiting trial for her role in a string of armed robberies that have captivated the nation. Her only hope? Her hotshot lawyer, Robert—who might make his name, if he can save hers.

2017. Robert, now one of the most famous attorneys in America, faces a different kind of trial: the court of public opinion. In a last-ditch bid for redemption, he turns to the one former client who could help him plead his case. But will she? See what the critics are saying...

Cindy Marcolina, BroadwayWorld: At the heart of the piece lies a reflection on the fallout of emotional manipulation and moral bankruptcy, but it lacks the fundamental conviction to make a statement. The resolution sees the pair coming to terms with their own counterparts, but the conversation doesn’t go any further than that. We’re left to assume Robert’s fate to follow the many men who are continuously accused of sexual misconduct, while Holly’s figure remains a controversial pariah. Ragdoll joins the ranks of the works generated by the #MeToo movement, but doesn’t truly add anything unique to it — except perhaps bringing to light a forgotten woman in American media.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian: The play is best in combative mode and does not quite know how to finish but that doesn’t matter. Moar’s dialogue is so deft and sparkling, you could listen on and on. Her debut play, Farm Hall, about Germany’s nuclear programme in 1945, premiered at this theatre and found greater life in a West End transfer. This deserves to do the same.

Katie Shaw, Theatre Weekly: Plays that are inspired by real-life events will either grip me from the start or fall flat, and Ragdoll had me from the get-go. This is an incredibly well crafted play, filled with grit, humour, thoughtfulness, and plenty of cultural references. Bravo to Moar for writing this fantastic play, and to Seymour for his excellent direction. My only qualm is that I was sat with a restricted view, which was frustrating when I could hear the dialogue but not see the interactions. Fortunately, this did not happen more than a handful of times, but for a play that is 75 minutes in length and relatively fast-paced in its dialogue, you don’t want to miss out on a single facial expression exchanged between the characters – especially not these two (or four).

