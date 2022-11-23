Review: PINOCCHIO, Unicorn Theatre

The Unicorn Theatre's Christmas pantomime has been dazzling audiences for years. Bright colours, holiday cheer and a well-known tale turned on their head are regular features here; and this time it's the turn of the famous wooden chap, Pinocchio, to get their moment in the spotlight. They've had this spotlight quite a lot recently, with many big budget films released to high acclaim. For this theatre in London Bridge, Eve Leigh has put her own twist on the beloved story. It's a piece full of heart and hope, with the spirit of solidarity at its core.

Geppetto is desperate for a child. When wishing on the great blue moon, a Blue Fairy arrives through the shining glitter. She grants him the wish, under the promise that the toy maker teaches his son how to be a good person. If he achieves this before the holiday season, then the wooden puppet will become human and continue to live a happy life. It sounds easy, surely, but sometimes, the most simplest things prove the trickiest. Because when Pinocchio comes alive, so does every emotion that's humanly possible. Curiosity, fear, doubt, and excitement all coalesce together to create a character full of wonder for its newly inhabited world.

Playing the spritely lead is experienced and talented performer, Peyvand Sadeghian. Animated at all times, she bounces across the stage as if it were an inflatable castle. It's her playground to explore in; and she does so with such delight that we warm to her instantly. Laura Cubbitt's movement direction has helped draw out some lovely physicality. They move with a tension to suggest there are nuts and bolts within their wood - you really get a sense of who this character is. Sadeghian draws our eyes in. We can't help but be charmed by their fully-realised performance.

Sadeghian also leads the cast superbly; the ensemble work well with some challenging material. Keeping the world light and dangerous, their enthusiasm is contagious. Eleanor Wyld, who multiples as Blue Fairy, Polpetta and Duchess is a particular stand out. She brings three very different, highly detailed characters to the stage. You are stunned by her flexibility in performance; she has a unique charm to her craft, playing roles with humour, over the top exuberance, and soothing calmness.

Justin Audibert, who is currently Artistic Director of the theatre, directs this production. He's created a colourful composition full of joy, mixed with a little bit of unease, which satisfies the young audience to no end. They're incredibly responsive to the work they're witnessing, and overall, it's a job well done. There are some pacing issues to be solved; in the first act it seems like the production never catches a breath, and we need to slow down a little - to remain in moments and really feel the essence of the story. The second act seems to go by too quickly. We reach the resolution and are a tad unsatisfied with our journey there.

Big dog fishes, live accordions and even a few songs feature in this vibrant story of the spirit of resistance. Leigh's work has a keen message; be yourself, trust in what you bring to the room and allow yourself to make mistakes. It's a call for unity beyond boundaries, and that, I believe, is a perfect message for the current day.

Pinocchio at The Unicorn Theatre until 31 December

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurtz