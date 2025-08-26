Review: OUR 1972, Riverside Studios

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Politics, queer love and identity combine in Josh Maughan's quietly charming play Our 1972. Cricket nut Ben and academic Andy meet on the train travelling to start new lives at the London School of Economics. Ben has broken up with his girlfriend, Andy is wary of new relationships, having been stung by a previous queer experience at home. They form an awkward friendship, which quickly becomes a passionate relationship.

Joining the Gay Liberation Front (GLF), they are captured by its ideals and become involved with gay activism that leads to the very first London Pride march in 1972. The politics are intrinsic, but secondary to the relationship and writer Maughan is careful to balance the portrayal of the giddy thrill of a new relationship with the caution required by society at the time. Set in the early 70s, Britain is still adjusting to the legality of homosexuality and is yet to weather the storm of the HIV/AIDs crisis.

Peter Hadfield is a hugely likable Ben; gregarious, confident and itching to explore new ideas and people. His attraction to Andy is instant and heartfelt and he is open and willing to adapt to accomodate his new feelings. More than that, he is almost emboldened by his love and so keen to explore new political ideas that he does not seem to see any danger. Hadfield is a nuanced and talented actor who utterly inhabits the role.

Josh Maughan is nicely prickly and uptight as Andy, cautious of getting involved with Ben, knowing his own sexuality and that his outward appearance might lead to confrontation and violence. His gradual thawing towards Ben is lovely to witness and the pair have a convincing, occassionally funny and very touching chemistry that really draws you into their world.

Peter Hadfield and Josh Maughan

Mark Carlisle is a good addition to the play, appearing as an older Ben, his mother, university lecturer and GLF leader.

Joshua Dowden's direction keeps up the pace, while allowing the softer moments enough time to breathe. Tobias Abbott's design is simple with two desks and chairs, but enables the story through judicious music choices (Carole King is on repeat). Clever use of projections show events such as the boys' train journey, their visit to an covert showing of Cabaret and, of course, images from the first Pride march.

It is so refreshing to watch a play about queer love that doesn't focus on violence, trauma, rejection and references to HIV. However, to enable this, the rampant homophobia in public attitudes of the time is perhaps not reflected enough. However loving or politically aware a mother may be, Ben's mother's instant acceptance of his new sexuality doesn't quite ring true. Ben falls for Andy without any doubt or question at all about his new sexuality and identity. Having had a girlfriend in the past and grown up in the masculine environment of the cricket team, this also might be questionable.

That said, this is a lovely, heartwarming and thoughtful little play that reminds us of the things queer people had to fight through and that there are always more battles to win. It is also a simple, convincing and heartfelt queer love story and that is always a joy to see on stage.

Our 1972 was at Riverside Studios

Photo Credits: Springbok Productions

