Review: HOT MESS, Southwark Playhouse Elephant

Fresh from an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote' (42 Balloons) sophomore show in co-production with Birmingham Hippodrome makes its way to London.

Tired of flings with single cell organisms and a T-Rex for the last 750 million years, Earth is looking for a real apex predator to shake her whole world. Enter Hu(manity), who takes a while for her to warm up to. As Humanity grows in ambition and Earth shares her resources, their love and the life they built devolves into, well, the title says it all.

Photo credit: Helen Murray

Turning Earth and Humanity's hot and cold relationship into a pop rom-com may sound totally absurd on paper. However, with the dream team of Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote, they create something fun, dynamic and timely. Coote's sharp book is filled with laugh-out-loud zingers (‘I could literally pull anyone I like - it's called gravity’), yet it allows room for depth and poignancy.

The parallels between the climate crisis and toxic relationships may be obvious yet it doesn't condescend or preach to the audience. Brought brilliantly to life by Shankho Chaudhuri's minimalist set and Ryan Lee Stafford's dynamic LED lighting, we watch Humanity evolve from agriculturalism to the Industrial Revolution to a cheeky affair with the moon to last ditch efforts to go green in 65 minutes. It forces us to reflect on how we can perform a more urgent call to action to protect Earth than the tomorrow Humanity constantly promises.

Godfrey's music keeps up with the ultra-fast pace of Coote's direction with infectious hooks and punches of energy. There's 80's-esque techno pop, stirring power ballads, a sultry R'n'B number about fossil fuels and even some rap as the duo boast their achievements from the wheel to Hinduism. Filled with ridiculously witty lyrics, the chart-ready numbers only prove how well Godfrey and Cootes work together.

Photo credit: Helen Murray Hot Mess’ smart writing and songs are only amplified by Danielle Steers (Six) and Tobias Turley's (Mamma Mia!) central performances, carrying a blazing chemistry and vocals that could take you to the stratosphere. Steers is a figurative and literal force to be reckoned with, filled with sass and strong independent woman energy - she's not picky, just naturally selective. As she nurtures Humanity's dreams and the power grows imbalanced, her vulnerability and warmth shine. Turley captures Humanity's evolution with charm and nuance - and the help of Shankho Chaudhuri's deceptively clever costumes entering in a primitive fur vest and later in a Steve Jobs-style black turtleneck. Starting off nerdish spewing cheesy pick up lines (‘you're the centre of my universe'), as his ambitions grow so does his entitlement. While manipulative and gaslighting Earth, Turley avoids Humanity being outright villainous. After all, all roads are paved with good intentions. Photo credit: Helen Murray Godfrey and Coote's sophomore offering far from lives up to its name. With a music and book of charm and wit carried by two West End heavyweights, Hot Mess proves you can portray serious issues with a touch of fun. Earth and Humanity's relationship may be messy and complicated, but I see this musical's future as clear and bright. Hot Mess runs at Southwark Playhouse Elephant until 8 November Photo Credits: Helen Murray

