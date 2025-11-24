Review: HAL CRUTTENDEN: CAN DISH IT OUT BUT CAN’T TAKE IT, Leicester Square Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In a simple yet impactful staging message, three giant letters spell out H A L suspended above the stage, creating anticipation and building status. The visual promise of the man of the night goes on hold, as his excellent warm up act, the epic Kuan Wen enters first with a set which is playful, sharp and indulgently cheeky. With themes of culture and cutting sass, he brings high energy and deliberately dramatic mic asides, which create the perfect atmosphere for joy.

Hal Cruttenden is at truly at the top of his game in his skilled and polished new show Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It. The comedy is focused on schadenfreude, in terms of rawness and pain, by being brutally honest about the effects of heartbreak.

Known for his candid hilarity, Cruttenden leans into the British sense of humour with self deprecation, observational exchanges and expresses his feelings on his life changing break up, with impressive smoothness making the intimate moments flow with ease.

Whilst announcing early on that as a comedian, he can be unpleasant, oversensitive and needy, the confession sets the tone for a performance which turns his four year post divorce trauma into comedy of the highest calibre. He mines his past marriage and its collapse with an uncomfortably funny frankness. He reflects that comedians who divorce are a blend of ego, confusion and neurosis, delivered with an honesty which invites both laughter and empathy. In terms of coping mechanisms he recommends female songwriters who triumphantly provide supportive tunes which offer emotional intelligence, stability and motivation, providing connection and agreement for the audience.

He does not shy away from current politics either. Cruttenden highlights the dangers of modern political leadership and urges the crowd to think about the world they wish to inhabit, yet he never loses the rhythm of the comedy. The show remains perfectly pitched and consistently hilarious with no let up, even as he shifts into a standout section on dating apps and family relationships. These moments are unexpectedly heartwarming and showcase Cruttenden at his most vibrant.

This is a night which proves that his expertise in the field, transfers into mastery of holding an audience and delivering huge laughs.

Cruttenden can dish it out and, judging by the rapturous reception, he can certainly take the audience with him.

The Hal Cruttenden: Can Dish It Out But Can’t Take It UK tour runs until 27 June 2026.

Photo Credit: Steve Ullathorne

