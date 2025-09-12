Review: GLENN MOORE: PLEASE SIR, GLENN I HAVE SOME MOORE?, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“It was the Fred West of times, it was the Fred Durst of times”

Glenn Moore: Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore? does not begin in classic comedy show fashion, with the comedian introducing themselves in the third person before running on stage to applause. Instead, as soon as the lights dim, Moore simply begins telling a story, walking onto the stage without even a moment for the audience to applaud. The story is about Emma Thompson, who, when writing her adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, lost the file containing her script. It’s a strange way to start a comedy show but the payoff sets up the main theme of the show - are you working hard, or are you just being lazy?

Moore spends the majority of the show telling the audience about a trip he took with his two cousins, Benji and Ursula, neither of whom he likes. According to Moore, Benji is the type of person that he could never be, overconfident and able to socialise with anyone, especially if Moore is at the butt of the joke. To sum up Benji’s personality, he’s “weird but not illegal,” Moore’s least favourite concept. And Ursula? She never says a thing. Together, the three of them are driving through Death Valley, and, as one might imagine, things don’t exactly go to plan.

Along with the main narrative of the show, Moore has a way of attempting to keep the audience at the level of laughter he wants. There are two books on stage, one on either side of Moore, both unassuming at first glance. But, as Moore explains, these are his best and his worst jokes of his entire career. In one book, he claims to have a list of jokes that have never failed him on television shows like Mock the Week and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, which he will read from if there isn’t enough laughter. If there’s too much laughter? Moore will read a joke that he believes will end his career. Strange to think that there can be too much applause for a comedian, but Moore doesn’t believe he’ll reach that point.

Those who are a fan of Moore’s puns, worry not - there are plenty of them throughout the hour. And, as one would expect from Moore, they are all told with his trademark deadpan, quickly moving on to the next subject. A personal highlight is a joke about Schrödinger's cat (Moore may hate it but I certainly enjoyed it!). There are also a few short bits to accompany the main Death Valley drive, including watching John Wick in 4DX, his own kid having more confidence than him and his desire to live as Catherine Parr in Hampton Court Palace (it’s a long story).

Ultimately, Glenn Moore: Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore? is an hour of ridiculous puns along with an interesting story about just how one man discovers whether he’s brave or a coward on a drive through Death Valley. Moore is able to mix storytelling and silliness with ease, even if at times it feels like the script is completely dominating the show.

Glenn Moore: Please Sir, Glenn I Have Some Moore? runs until 13 September at Soho Theatre Dean Street.

