Review: CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG, Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The current UK tour of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has several well-known names attached to it - Ore Oduba, Liam Fox and Charlie Brooks all feature - but there's no denying that the star of the show is the car itself. Part polished wood, part shining steel and fully extraordinary, Chitty enchants audience members from the moment she appears, and when her wings unfurl and she soars and dips her way through a starlit sky, it's a true piece of theatrical magic.

This stage version of Ken Hughes’ 1968 children's movie (itself based on the 1964 Ian Fleming novel) is likely to satisfy nostalgic fans and win new admirers. Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams and directed by Thom Southerland, it tells the story of widowed inventor Caractacus Potts and his quest to provide his children with the racecar of their dreams. The script manages to honour the much-loved scenes from the film while also expanding the narrative to give the Vulgarian villains a larger role and increase the fantasy feel. The humour is broader than the film too, occasionally taking on a pantomime quality, delighting children without ever alienating the adults.

All of the film’s classic songs written by Richard and Robert Sherman are recreated in the production, from the gentle lullaby tones of “Hushabye Mountain” to the energetic music-hall quality of “Me Ol’ Bamboo” and the tooth-achingly sweet “Truly Scrumptious”. There are a couple of new songs too, though the samba number in Act Two feels unnecessary and adds to the somewhat taxing runtime of nearly three hours. The highlights are the title track and “Teamwork”, but Gareth Tucker's sound design becomes muddy in the Hippodrome, making lyrics difficult to decipher whenever more than one person is singing, and obscuring some of the heavily-accented Vulgarian dialogue.

Charlie Brooks as the Childcatcher

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas

While Morgan Large's beautiful set and prop design is the standout element of the production, the cast are a delight too. Oduba plays the genial Potts and makes up for some slightly underwhelming vocals with his endless charm, while Ellie Nunn is a jolly, spirited Truly and Fox's bumbling, eccentric Grandpa has a lovely chemistry with the Potts children (perfectly played on press night by Roshan Thomson and Gracie Cochrane).

The role of the Childcatcher is a small one but Brooks makes an impact with a sinister, reptilian performance that's aided by Large's wonderful costume design and sniffing device. There are also plenty of laughs from Martin Callaghan's petulant Baron, and Adam Stafford and Michael Joseph’s Vulgarian spies who attempt to fool people into thinking they are English by discussing their sticky wickets.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is nostalgic family fun, suitable for all ages and perfect for those who enjoyed Mary Poppins or Bedknobs and Broomsticks. Take your chance to see this fantasmagorical machine before it flies away.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Birmingham Hippodrome until 9 March, then touring

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas

Reader Reviews