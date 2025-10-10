Review: CABBAGE THE CLOWN: CINEMADROME, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this”

Cinephiles, get your popcorn ready - Cabbage the Clown is here to take you on a journey to Cinemadrome (definitely not Cineworld). Cabbage the Clown: Cinemadrome, written and performed by Eliza Nelso, brings audiences into the world of Cabbage, who is working a shift at the Cinemadrome, constantly moving between the checking stand, concessions and checking the bins. The show begins with the classic situation one has at the cinema of someone sitting in your assigned seat, with Cabbage awkwardly requesting that an audience member move because that’s their favourite seat in the cinema.

Audience members are treated to a multimedia style of comedy, with videos playing on the screen behind the Cinemadrome’s counter and Cabbage sometimes lipsynching along to classic films like The NeverEnding Story and Titanic. It’s clear that Nelso has a deep love for movies, referencing a range of film genres and even performing a mash-up of the different introductory videos cinemas have, ranging from the iconic Nicole Kidman AMC clip to others warning about safety while watching a film.

But while the movies may be magic, working at a cinema doesn’t come with all the glory of being a star. Cabbage the Clown is bossed around by a booming voice over the loudspeaker, telling them where to go and what tasks to do to keep the Cinemadrome running. Audience members commiserate with Cabbage’s suffering, helping them pass the time at the checking stand by playing Mad Libs (with some interesting responses, to say the least).

A main highlight of the show is the incredible costumes that Cabbage wears, ranging from things as simple as the Cinemadrome uniforms and an outfit for clubbing to more detailed pieces like a surprisingly stunning jacket made out of trash from the bin and a particularly horrifying popcorn monster reminiscent of something from The Substance. There is also an entire sequence dedicated to a extra-large slushie drink, with Nelso wearing a costume that gets applause as soon as they enter the stage wearing it.

Unfortunately, while there are many comedic highlights in the show, it all feels a bit thrown together, with Nelso frantically jumping from one thing to another without real direction. The emotional throughline of the show about a girl Cabbage met at the club the night before is sweet (and has one of the best effects of the show), but is often forgotten and has an unexpected ending.

Some parts are also missed by those not seated in the front row, as audience members are unable to see Nelso when they drop to the ground for some more physical aspects of the show. There are also several technical errors, but it is revealed at the end of the show by Nelso that the person working the tech booth hadn’t had the opportunity to do a run of the show, instead having to work on the fly.

Cabbage the Clown: Cinemadrome is a delightful look into the mind of a creative while working a menial job. Nelso has some incredible skills when it comes to clowning, costumes and choreography, bringing audiences into the world of the Cinemadrome, celebrating not only the wonders of film but queer joy as a whole. It’s a solid debut hour and one can only look forward to what Nelso will have Cabbage the Clown do next!

Cabbage the Clown: Cinemadrome runs until 11 October at Soho Theatre, Dean Street.

