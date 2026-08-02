Review: BBC PROMS: MAHLER'S FIRST BY HEART, Royal Albert Hall

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One of the assured highlights of the Proms in recent years has been the appearance of the Aurora Orchestra, conducted by Nicholas Collon, which explores a seminal piece of music through spoken word, dramatic realisation and musical illustration, then going on to perform the piece. All without a single piece of sheet music. It's a remarkable feat and each year you think it cannot be surpassed. Each year, they seem to pull it off.

Last year's offering was a spectacular dive into and rendition of Shostakovich's "Fifth Symphony". This year is Mahler's turn and his remarkable "Symphony No.1". Drawing on Mahler's own account and letters, as well as those of his contemporaries, the first half of the evening explores how he was inspired, how he began and developed his ideas. It's not an easy task. Mahler is known to have said to Sibelius "the symphony must be like the world – it must encompass everything". How does one encompass the whole world?

We are introduced to Mahler (a passionate Jack Bardoe) as he sits opposite his therapist (a probbing Sarah Twomey) who just happens to be Sigmund Freud. We know that Mahler met Freud when he was writing his final symphony and his wife left intriguing accounts of the meeting. Mahler is both profoundly upset and frustrated by the very mixed reaction to his first symphony after he has "poured his life" into it. Freud asks short questions about his mother, childhood and his wife, but acts more as a sounding board for Mahler's passionate explanations about the origins and development of the piece.

Photo Credit: Aliya Al-Hassan

This conversation is punctuated by Collon, who explains the musical nuances and clues within the piece, which are then demonstrated by the orchestra itself. There is the repetition of a cuckoo's call in a perfect four throughout and how Mahler's love for an opera singer meant that her voice was exchanged for instruments at points. The haunting minor-key "Frère Jacques" from the third movement is sung in parts by the audience (not as cringe-making as it sounds!) and the folksy bohemian band influences that come in are brilliantly illustrated by the orchestra. Mahler's delicate song cycle "Lieder eines fahrenden Gesellen" is also referenced in the symphony and excerpts of the piece are sung expressively by mezzo soprano Natalie Lewis.

So how to conclude such a piece? Collon and the orchestra deftly show the full circle of the symphony as it ends in a veritable blaze of glory.

The explanation and exploration of the piece is such a clever device to really get under the skin of the music, its influences and construction in a way that is educational without being in the least bit turgid, informative without dumbing down.

Much credit must be given to the huge musical creativity of Jane Mitchell; artistic director and Principal Flute of the Aurora Orchestra, who happens to come up with the concepts of these productions, writes the script and also directs.

And then comes the performance itself. There is an unstructured look to the orchestra itself, most of whose members perform standing. With the lack of music stands, the appearance is more organic, free-flowing and brimming with energy as the musicians can react more physically to the music than a more formal, seated orchestra.

Photo Credit: Aliya Al-Hassan

That energy certainly filters into the playing itself. The gorgeous birdsong, sounds of nature and military-influenced fanfare of the first movement, the more sophisticated waltz of the second, the funereal third which brings in the contrasting folk band, then the wild and invigorating joy of the fourth.

Collon conducts with vigour, nuance and a deep appreciation and respect of the compostion that is audible. Each section of the orchestra commits utterly to the task at hand, finding clarity in the juxtapostions of the music, holding back when needed, then almost levtating with pure energy as the triumphant ending comes. It is almost unfair to single out a section, but the whole percussion section and the cellos seem on particularly excellent form.

If you are a Mahler fan, this performance will provide a renewed appreciation of and love for the music. In the unlikely event that you have never even heard of him, the Aurora Orchestra's performance will ensure you leave with a huge smile on your face and thirsty for more. I can't wait to see what they come up with next.

Mahler's First By Heart is also performed on 2 August. It is available on BBC Sounds here.

The BBC Proms continues at the Royal Albert Hall until 12 September

Main Photo Credit: Chris Christodoulou/BBC

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