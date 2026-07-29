Aaron Tveit Will Return to London For Concert at Royal Albert Hall

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Broadway's Aaron Tveit will return to London for a special one-night-only concert at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 6 October. The Tony Award-winning actor is known for his performances on stage and screen, including in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Next to Normal, and, most recently, Chess.

Drawing on a career that has taken him from Broadway and the West End to the concert stage, Aaron will perform a personally curated selection of songs from the productions that have defined his career, alongside music that has inspired him throughout his life.

Accompanied by a live band, Aaron Tveit – LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL will combine music with personal stories and insights.

About Aaron Tveit

Most recently, Aaron Tveit starred on Broadway as “Freddie Trumper” in Chess. He earned a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Outer Critics Circle honour for originating the role of “Christian” in the world premiere of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

On Television, he recently starred in the critically acclaimed MGM+/Amazon series Earth Abides, and in Apple TV+'s beloved series Schmigadoon!, with Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth. He also appears in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Stories.

Television audiences may also know him as Agent Mike Warren on USA Network's Graceland; from CBS's comic thriller BrainDead; the Emmy Award-winning television musical Grease: Live, where he played Danny Zuko; and as Tripp Van Der Bilt on the original Gossip Girl.

Other Television roles include The Good Fight, The Good Wife, American Classic, The Code, Ugly Betty and Law & Order: SVU. Tveit's film credits include Tom Hooper's acclaimed adaptation of Les Misérables, where he played Enjolras opposite Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Russell Crowe.

Other films include Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl, and Ghost Town.

His other Broadway credits include the title role in the revival of Sweeney Todd, Frank Abagnale Jr. in Catch Me If You Can, and Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical Next to Normal, which he originated and developed off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre.

In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the original Broadway cast recordings of Chess, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Catch Me If You Can, and Next to Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below.

Tveit has received numerous honours for his theatre work including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next to Normal, and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. He has also earned nominations from the Drama League (Distinguished Performance), the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards (Best Male Dancer), and the Outer Critics Circle Awards (Outstanding Featured Actor), all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.

He also has done extensive concert work, selling out venues in NYC, London, Los Angeles and more.



Photo Credit: Gabriele Di Martino

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