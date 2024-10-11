Review: ALADDIN, Birmingham Hippodrome

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're looking for sparkles, then Aladdin has you covered. The 2014 Broadway and 2016 West End hit is currently touring the UK and comes complete with heavily sequinned costumes and set pieces so drenched in gold they could have been created by King Midas. It's a slightly uneven production, but there are enough wow moments to leave children wide-eyed with enchantment.

The production is based, of course, on the 1992 animated movie that captured the hearts of a generation. With a book by Chad Beguilin that draws heavily on the film, the stage show uses the film's much-loved songs, as well as three songs that were written for the movie but not used, and four new songs. The less familiar songs hold their own next to the classics, with Alan Menken's music and Menken, Beguilin and Tim Rice's lyrics proving a reliable combination.

Audience members looking for a traditional musical theatre experience might be taken aback - this production seems closer to pantomime at times with its fourth-wall breaking, its hissable villain and its emphasis on the comedic aspects of the story over the romance. This makes it an ideal bridge between panto and musical theatre for young children.

Every panto needs a dame, and Aladdin has Genie, played by Yeukayi Ushe in the performance of the night. Larger than life, full of mischief and packing some seriously impressive vocals, Ushe lifts the show every time he appears, and his “Friend Like Me”, complete with turbo-fuelled mashup of Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid hits, is by far the best moment of the evening.

Gavin Adams is charming enough as Aladdin, though he plays him as boyish and eager but not too sharp, which is a contrast to the movie's cunning, streetwise urchin. He's more than matched by the feisty Princess Jasmine, played by Desmonda Cathabel (last seen in ITV's Mamma Mia: I Have A Dream). Meanwhile, Jo Servi is a delight as Jasmine's father the Sultan, and Adam Strong is a sneering, slightly camp Jafar.

All of the movie’s animal accomplices are replaced by human characters here, which seems a bit of an easy way out, and it's a shame that in a show that name-checks so many different animals (particularly during “Prince Ali”), not a single one appears on stage. Luckily the cast make up for that: Angelo Paragoso is the (formerly avian) Iago, and brings the most laughs of the evening, while Abu the monkey is replaced by three friends for Aladdin, who also bring their fair share of comedy, as well as a couple of upbeat numbers.

For anyone wondering about the Magic Carpet: yes, it's here, and watching Aladdin and Jasmine fly through a sky full of stars is a gasp-inducing moment, as is the reveal of the shimmering Cave of Wonders set. The rest of Bob Crowley's set design doesn't impress as much, with his Agrabah looking distinctly flat, though Natasha Katz’ lighting design improves the look of everything, taking us from the heat of the day to rich, warm nights.

Where the show struggles most is in its direction and choreography, from the normally impressive Casey Nicholaw (Something Rotten!, Mean Girls, Some Like It Hot). Moments that should hit hard (Aladdin's “One Jump Ahead” for example) don't have much impact, and the Bollywood-inspired choreography is rarely impressive, while the many fight and chase scenes seem sluggish with no sense of threat.

It does seem like Aladdin misses the opportunity to do anything surprising, and it doesn't quite match up to other Disney hits like The Lion King and Frozen, but it's still a fun night out, particularly for families, who will be on their feet at the tinsel-dropping finale. It's shining, shimmering and - occasionally - splendid.

Aladdin runs at Birmingham Hippodrome until 2 november, then continues touring

