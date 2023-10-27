Retelling of CINDERELLA Comes to Brixton House Next Month

Following last year’s multi-award nominated and winning Christmas show Alice in Wonderland, Brixton House returns with a brand-new spin on the story of Cinderella.

The cast consists of West End stars Alex Thomas-Smith (& Juliet, Dear Evan Hansen, and Motown) and Julene Robinson (Get Up! Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical), Jesse Bateson (The Suppliant Woman, The Young Vic), Yanexi Enriquez (My Uncle is not Pablo Escobar, Brixton House) and the prolific Ray Emmet Brown, who has performed at powerhouses like The National Theatre, Royal Court, West Yorkshire Playhouse, appeared in almost every UK soap, and was a series lead in Outlaws opposite Phil Daniels.

Sindi-Ella’s dad was a much-loved local greengrocer, whose shop was the hub of Brixton Lane, but with a newly built megamall looming, Sindi's struggling to keep the shop open. Things aren't the same without Dad. Stuck with her bougie step-mum and South London hating stepsister, Sindi only has her house plant Delphy for company. Meanwhile, in their new build mansion a few streets away, social media prodigy Charmz is seeking connection outside their digital world.

Brixton House’s Christmas shows are a unique blend of classic festive entertainment and what is really going on in the lives of people next door. Glass slippers are swapped for flip flops, sustainable fashion, and the latest technology trends. Gentrification, Brixton market traders, community gardens, and living a more eco-friendly life combined with song, dance, and Christmas vibes.

Cinderella is written by multi-award-winning writer and performer Danusia Samal (Bangers, Soho & Roundabout Edinburgh), with music from Duramaney Kamara (otherwise known as recording artist and producer D L K) and is directed by ‘Women to Watch on Broadway’ and one of Elle’s ‘50 Game Changers of Now’ Ola Ince.

The full creative team and Brixton House have a strong commitment to producing a Theatre Green Book production, continued throughout the production and creatively embedded within the story and the design.

Welcome to Brixton Lane! Forget the glass slipper or the pumpkin carriage this Christmas; join Sindi-Ella in this reimagined tale of Cinderella full of magic, music… and home-grown vegetables!

Just like her Dad, Brixton’s most beloved greengrocer, Sindi-Ella will do anything to keep the family business open... including growing her own produce. It’s a welcome distraction from the turbulence of growing up and grieving the loss of her father… not that Sindi wants to talk about that.

Stuck with her bougie step-mum and her South London hating stepsister, Sindi’s only got her trusty 'Delphy' plant to talk to. Until a chance meeting with Charmz, Brixton’s biggest influencer, sparks something unexpected…

Charmz is sick of living their life online and is looking for a meaningful connection. What better way than to host a party? When Sindi and Charmz meet, the spark is immediate. But with trouble brewing at home, can Sindi make it to the ball? Perhaps her loyal house plants can help?

Full of beats to dance to, songs to sing along to, and bars to make you go “OI!”, this retelling of Cinderella is a local story – a tale of overcoming loss with the help of friendship, family, and community spirit.