Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Details For Dance Takeover Day

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre has announced details of the Dance Takeover as part of its Open Air Theatre Festival series on Sunday 20 July 2025. A day long celebration of movement with dance workshops and performance across the Open Air Theatre site, the Dance Takeover includes professional workshops by Rambert, Ballet Black, McOnie Company, Deaf Men Dancing, London City Ballet and Arthur Pita and culminates with a performance by Boy Blue.

Boy Blue in the Park blends dynamic hip hop choreography and a strong sense of community, with exciting soundtracks and music composed by Michael ‘Mikey J' Asante (Antigone, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Choreographed by Kenrick ‘H20' Sandy (Once On This Island, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre) and fellow Boy Blue artists, the adult company presents powerful, precise movement with great musicality. Driven by raw energy and skill, this show showcases the innovators shaping hip hop dance theatre today.

Arrive early to enjoy a DJ set on our picnic lawn, with a mixture of club and social vibes, to warm you up before the show at 7:30pm.

The full line-up of workshops for the Dance Takeover:

Workshop – McOnie Company

9.30am - 11am

This workshop will be led by Drew McOnie (Artistic Director of McOnie Company and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre). Participants will be taken through a physical warm up and taught repertoire from one of McOnie Company's productions.

Workshop – Ballet Black

9.30am - 11am

This neoclassical ballet class will be led by Ballet Black Senior Artist, Isabela Coracy.

The class starts with a good warm up, focusing on technique, dynamic, improving your turns and musicality from the barre to centre, executing and dancing the movement freely.

Workshop – Rambert

11.30am - 1pm

Join Rambert dancer Max Day for a high-energy contemporary workshop, rooted in their experience performing with one of the UK's leading contemporary dance companies. This dynamic session offers dancers the opportunity to learn sections from Rambert's bold and expressive repertoire while exploring technique, musicality, and performance presence. Ideal for dancers in training or professionals looking to deepen their contemporary practice and gain insight into the world of a Rambert performer.

Workshop – Deaf Men Dancing

11.30am - 1pm

Mark Smith and Joseph Fletcher, an original member of Deaf Men Dancing, will be co-leading this workshop. Mark will be showing the development of the sign-language he translated from lyrics or poems and how he incorporates it into the choreography. Joseph will be teaching choreography from DMD's work.

Workshop – London City Ballet

1.30pm - 3pm

Join London City Ballet for an inspiring workshop where you will explore movement from their upcoming touring repertoire. Gain insight into the choreography and work that London City Ballet Perform and have your chance to explore different movement styles in the meantime.

This workshop is ideal for dancers and enthusiasts eager to connect with London City Ballet and to find out more about their 2025 tour.

Workshop – Arthur Pita

1.30pm - 3pm

Renowned choreographer Arthur Pita will lead an immersive dance workshop focused on the art of narrative dance theatre. Drawing on his signature blend of contemporary, theatrical, and storytelling techniques, Pita will guide participants through a dynamic exploration of character, emotion, and movement. The workshop will delve into the use of gesture, improvisation, and structured choreography to build compelling narratives through dance. Emphasizing creativity and expression, participants will be encouraged to experiment with physical storytelling and to develop their own choreographic voices. Suitable for dancers and performers with an interest in theatrical expression, the workshop promises to be a rich and inspiring experience.

Boy Blue Open Class [add on event]

5:30pm – 6:30pm

£8

Book your Boy Blue in the Park tickets by midday on Friday 13th June and receive exclusive email access to book your space in a Boy Blue Open Class before the show. All abilities welcome.

This workshop is only bookable for those who have tickets to Boy Blue in the Park. You must have your ticket to Boy Blue in the Park to be allowed on site. This workshop has strictly limited availability. Booking by Friday 13th June does not guarantee access to the workshop.

Tickets for the professional dance workshops are £18. Tickets for Boy Blue in the Park are £17.50 - £27.50 and are available now: www.openairtheatre.com.

The 2025 summer season features four Open Air Theatre Festivals, including family, dance and comedy takeover days, and a week-long music takeover that will close the season, presented in partnership with Communion ONE. Details of the upcoming comedy and music takeover days are to be announced.

DANCE TAKEOVER SCHEDULE

WORKSHOPS

9:30am – 11:00am – The McOnie Company (Studio 1) & Ballet Black (Studio 2)

11:30am – 1:00pm – Rambert (Studio 1) & Deaf Men Dancing (Studio 2)

1:30pm – 3:00pm – London City Ballet (Studio 1) & Arthur Pita (Studio 2)

BOY BLUE IN THE PARK

5:30pm – 6:30pm – Boy Blue Open Class [add on event with your evening ticket]

6:00pm – Site opens for evening performance

6:30pm – 7:30pm – DJ on the Lawn

7:30pm – 9:30pm – Boy Blue Show

