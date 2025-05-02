Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Reveals Cast For 2025 SHAKESPEARE FOR EVERY DAY OF THE YEAR - LIVE!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Allie Esiri have announced the cast for Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year â€“ Live! on Sunday 25 May at 7:30pm.



Following a sell-out performance in 2024,Â Allie EsiriÂ returns withÂ anÂ excitingÂ new star-studded cast forÂ what promises to be another hugely entertaining evening of Shakespeare scenes and speeches based on her bestselling anthology:Â Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year.Â Continuing the celebrations marking overÂ 90 years of Shakespeare atÂ Regent's Park Open Air Theatre,Â Allie EsiriÂ and friends will takeÂ you on a spellbinding adventure through the timeless works of Shakespeare, performed by award-winning stage and screen actors with a notable connection to his plays and this unique open-air theatre. An amazing night of Great Performances that will illuminate the life, times and work of our greatest playwright.Â

The cast includes Paul Chahidi, Kate Fleetwood, James Phoon, Tony Robinson, Hugh Ross, Danny Sapani, Samantha Spiro, Indira Varma, Olivia Williams, and Susan Wokoma.

Shakespeare For Every Day of the YearÂ by Allie Esiri is a yearlong collection of speeches and scenes from across Shakespeare's works; each day's extract is introduced with an enlightening note.Â Signed copies of the bookÂ will be available at the theatre.

Tickets for Shakespeare for Every Day of the Year â€“ Live! are available now: www.openairtheatre.com.

The 2025 summer season features four Open Air Theatre Festivals, including family, dance and comedy takeover days, and a week-long music takeover that will close the season, presented in partnership with Communion ONE. Details of further takeover days to be announced.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2025 season includes the much anticipated UK premiere of musical comedy Shucked (10 May - 14 June) following its acclaimed run on Broadway and a US tour; Rodgers & Hammerstein's Dream Ballets: A Triple Bill (19 - 22 June) with award-winning musical theatre choreographers Julia Cheng, Shelley Maxwell and Kate Prince re-imagining the dream ballets from Allegro, Oklahoma! and Carousel, with new arrangements by Simon Hale and live accompaniment by Sinfonia Smith Square. This is followed by the stage adaptation of Malorie Blackman's much-loved novel, Noughts & Crosses (28 June - 26 July), adapted by Dominic Cooke, and directed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, Tinuke Craig. The season continues with Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon (2 August â€“ 20 September) with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. In a new adaptation by acclaimed Scottish playwright Rona Munro and directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Drew McOnie.

Playing during the daytime for those aged 3+ and their families is Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile (15 August â€“ 7 September), with book & lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab and additional music and lyrics from Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, with co-direction and puppetry design by Toby OliÃ©, the production returns to Regent's Park following its successful 2024 run.

Beyond Regent's Park, the Open Air Theatre's production of Fiddler on the Roof will, following its sold-out run in 2024, transfer to the Barbican Centre for a strictly limited 8-week season (24 May â€“ 19 July) ahead of a 24-week tour of the UK & Ireland.

This summer, the re-imagined version of the 2022 Regent's Park Open Air Theatre musical production of Dodie Smith's classic book 101 Dalmatians will play a limited 6-week engagement (18 July â€“ 30 August) at London's Eventim Apollo; and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar continues its tour of Australia through to the end of July 2025.

