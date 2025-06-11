Rachel Zegler and More Join WEST END LIVE 20th Anniversary Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating its 20th year, West End LIVE will return on Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 June, with a packed line-up of top London shows. West End LIVE is Europe's largest free musical theatre festival and showcases outstanding performances from top West End musicals, live and free in Trafalgar Square.

Tens of thousands of theatre fans are expected to flock to the capital for this unique event, presented by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre with support from the Mayor of London, partners and sponsors. West End LIVE attracts people of all ages into central London to experience the best of the West End - from the city's unparalleled theatre and culture scene to food, drink, fashion, nightlife, retail and more, providing a major boost to Westminster's local economy and supporting the creative industries.

An impressive line-up of over 50 top West End shows are set to perform at the event, as previously announced on social media, including Back To The Future, Cabaret, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Disney's Hercules, Disney's The Lion King, Fiddler On The Roof, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia!, Matilda The Musical and Wicked.

New shows have been revealed to join the line-up, including Jamie Lloyd's upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita, with Hollywood star Rachel Zegler set to perform at West End LIVE for the first time. Other new additions include 101 Dalmatians, Janie Dee's Beautiful World Cabaret, National Youth Music Theatre and This Is My Family.

Additionally, a special concert will take place at the event on Sunday afternoon to celebrate West End LIVE's 20th anniversary, featuring a host of theatre stars curated by Westway Music, including Madalena Alberto, Aimie Atkinson, Cassidy Janson, Jenna Lee-James, Kayleigh McKnight, Lee Mead, Johndeep More, Natalie Paris, Tobias Turley and Marisha Wallace. The concert will take a look back at shows that have featured across West End LIVE's 20-year history, including Beautiful, Carousel, Dreamgirls, Frozen, Heathers, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, & Juliet, Once, Rent and We Will Rock You.

Cllr Ryan Jude, Westminster City Council Cabinet Member for Climate, Ecology and Culture, said, “West End LIVE made its debut in Leicester Square two decades ago and has since grown into Europe's largest free celebration of open-air theatre. Through our partnership with the Society of London Theatre, the impact of West End LIVE reaches far beyond a single weekend.

“Working together, we're proud to be increasing access to cultural opportunities for residents and young people in Westminster. We want to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the amazing cultural opportunities we have on offer in our city and we are looking forward to seeing people celebrating an incredible 20 years of West End LIVE this summer."

West End LIVE is free to attend. Throughout the weekend, performances and exclusive backstage content are streamed on Official London Theatre's YouTube and social media channels.

