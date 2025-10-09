RSC's THE BFG is Coming to Singapore’s Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world stage premiere of Tom Wells’ The BFG will visit Singapore’s Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay in Spring 2026 following its UK stage premiere in Stratford-upon-Avon and run in Chichester.

Opening in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from 25 November 2025 – Saturday 7 February 2026 with Press Night on Tuesday 9 December 2025, the production will run at Chichester Festival Theatre from Monday 9 March – Saturday 11 April 2026, after which it will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from Wednesday 22 April 2026, in a new co-producing partnership with Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay.

RSC Co-Artistic Directors Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey said “We are thrilled to be working with Singapore Repertory Theatre and Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay to share this exhilarating stage adaptation with audiences here in the UK and across the globe. This latest announcement is one of a number of exciting international collaborations currently in development at the RSC, as we continue to explore new opportunities to share our work.

Working alongside our co-producers, the Roald Dahl Story Company and Chichester Festival Theatre, this new production has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with such an exceptional creative team to dream up an unforgettable, larger-than-life, theatrical experience."

Gaurav Kripalani, Artistic Director for Singapore Repertory Theatre and Yvonne Tham, Chief Executive Officer of The Esplanade Co Ltd added: “We are delighted to not only present but also to co-produce The BFG with Royal Shakespeare Company, Chichester Festival Theatre and the Roald Dahl Story Company. Outside the UK, we will be the first country in the world to present this original production, which is a huge coup for Singapore. We hope that this production will also be an entry point into the magic of theatre for the young and the young at heart, and spark the imagination of future generations.”

Full casting for the production was also announced today, as rehearsals for Tom Wells’ new stage adaptation of The BFG took flight earlier this month.

Preparing to terrify chiddlers everywhere is Richard Riddell as the norphan-guzzling giant Bloodbottler. He joins the previously announced John Leader as the BFG alongside Martha Bailey Vine, Elsie Laslett and Ellemie Shivers in the role of Sophie who is joined by her Best Friend from the orphanage, Kimberley, played by Charlotte Jones, Maisy Lee, and Uma Patel.

Helping run the Royal household alongside Helena Lymbery as The Queen is Sargon Yelda as Tibbs the Butler. He will be joined by the Chiefs, Philip Labey and Luke Sumner, in the roles of Captain Smith and Captain Frith respectively.

Completing the cast are performers Parkey Abeyratne, J.R. Ballantyne, Sonya Cullingford, Ailsa Dalling, Fred Davis, Elisa de Grey, Lottie Johnson, Shaun McCourt, Corey Mitchell, Aki Nakagawa, Onioluwa Taiwo and Ben Thompson, who together will bring the world of The BFG to life on stage.

Director Daniel Evans added: “After many months of invention, workshops and creative conversations, it feels incredible to be sharing a rehearsal room with such a talented company of actors as we prepare to bring Tom Wells’ bold and innovative new version of The BFG to life on stage. This inspiring story about an unlikely alliance between an orphan, a giant and a queen tells us that when we have the courage to make our dreams a reality, we can change the world! We can’t wait to share the show with audiences of all ages this festive season and beyond.”

Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s novel, this darkly comic and mischievous new stage adaptation by Tom Wells (The Kitchen Sink, Jumpers for Goalposts) with dramaturgy and additional material by Jenny Worton will open at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon for a 11-week run over the festive season in 2025.

One extraordinary night, a young orphan named Sophie is snatched by a giant and taken far away to Giant Country.

There she learns that human-eating giants are guzzling 'norphans' the world over. But she soon discovers that her new friend, the BFG, is different – he's a dream-catching, snozzcumber-munching gentle soul who refuses to eat humans.

While other giants wreak havoc, the BFG ignites Sophie's imagination, and they devise a daring plan to save children everywhere. In the end, the smallest human bean and the gentlest giant prove that a dream can change the world.

The BFG will play at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon from 25 November 2025 – 7 February 2026 with Press Night on Tuesday 9 December 2025.

The production will run at Chichester Festival Theatre from Monday 9 March – Saturday 11 April 2026 with tickets now on sale.

The production will transfer to Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre for a limited run from 22 April 2026 with tickets going on sale from 15 October 2025.

Tickets for The BFG at the RSC are available from £16. Discounts are available for Over 65s, Disabled People and Carers, Families, UK School and College Groups and Groups of 10 or more. Terms and conditions apply.