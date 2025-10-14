RSC Appoints Patsy Rodenburg as Emeritus Director of Voice

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company has announced the appointment of internationally renowned voice coach Patsy Rodenburg OBE as the Company's Emeritus Director of Voice. In this honorary, unpaid position, Patsy will work closely with Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, Co-Artistic Directors, to help ensure the RSC remains a global beacon for classical voice training and performance.

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey commented: "The voice is the bridge between an actor and an audience, carrying not just words but emotion, character, and connection. Voice training is essential, giving actors the tools to bring classical and contemporary texts fully to life. As we renew our commitment to making the RSC a world leader in voice training and performance, we do so with our larger purpose in mind which is to inspire deeper human understanding through the power of theatre, by redefining how Shakespeare's work and great storytelling connect us all, create opportunities, and bring joy. Patsy's expertise and passion for this work are unparalleled, and we are thrilled to welcome her back to the Company." Patsy Rodenburg OBE said:

“Voice is the foundation of all live performance; a craft that has to be so known that it becomes unknown, allowing the performer to become an artist that can engage, move and inspire an audience. We need Shakespeare to be fully heard and understood because he teaches us humanity under duress; the test of love, power, fairness and forgiveness. During my career I have been moved by all the great actors, singers and dancers who have given me their knowledge, particularly at the RSC in the 1980's. I'm delighted to share it with the RSC and British theatre, to keep live theatre and important stories alive.” In addition to advising the RSC on the development of voice work, Patsy is also developing a range of programs designed to deepen the craft of theatre and classical voice training in performance. These include:

An Actor Training Programme supported by Jerwood Foundation

Supporting teachers in classrooms across the country through the RSC's Creative Learning work

A communication course with the Royal College of Physicians.

All of this work, which Patsy contributes on an unpaid basis, is helping to shape the future approach of the company to the training and development of artists, educators and beyond.

Patsy Rodenburg OBE is one of the world's leading voice and acting coaches. She has worked extensively in theatre, film, and opera, and is the author of several influential books on voice training. Patsy was Head of Voice at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama for 43 years. She works extensively in the US and across the world leading voice training. She previously worked with the RSC for nine years from 1981, and with The National Theatre from 1990, where she founded their Voice Department. Patsy has worked globally with the Moscow Art Theatre, Complicité, Cheek by Jowl, and Comedie-Francaise and worked with actors including Daniel Craig, Orlando Bloom, Joseph Fiennes and Ewan McGregor.