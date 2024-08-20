RITA, SUE, AND BOB TOO Will Return To London's West End For One Night Only

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diva Productions will go back out on tour this Autumn with their successful production which toured venues across Yorkshire in 2022. This time the play will venture beyond Yorkshire to a wider audience and will feature a one night stop in the heart of the West End at the Leicester Square Theatre.

Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita) and Polly Lovegrove (Sue) are leading the cast of the production.

Based on the hugely popular 80s film, Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle's back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks most definitely fly!

Andrea Dunbar's semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life, under an increasingly repressive Tory government. In 1986, the play was adapted into a film of the same name, and attracted a cult following due to its intimate portrayal of ordinary people's lives.

Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions says: "Dunbar's striking play continues to resonate with today's audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters. Many of the play's themes such as unemployment, poverty, violence, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn't totally leave these things behind in Thatcher's Britain."

The cast recently visited the estate which was not only home to playwright Dunbar but was also the setting of the film adaptation. They took the time to pose outside the former residence of the writer, as well as the former site of the Beacon Pub, now demolished, which not only was featured in key scenes in the film, but was where Dunbar collapsed suffering a brain haemorrhage in 1990 and would later die.

The original cast of the production returning includes: Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita), Polly Lovegrove (Sue) Alison Gibson (Mum), Andrew Ashley (Dad) and George North (Sam); joining them will be Louisa Maude (Michelle) and James McClelland (Alternate Bob)

The production will visit Leicester Square Theatre on Sunday 15 September 2024. A full list of venues and dates can be found on Diva Productions' website.

