REINCARNATION BLUES, A NEW MUSICAL To Have Closed Workshop This Week

A reading of new musical Reincarnation Blues, adapted from the cult-hit fantasy novel by Michael Poore will take place on Thursday 24th April at 2:30pm at The Other Palace Studio space by producers Josh Sobel of FutureHome (Appropriate, Gutenberg! The Musical!) with co-producer Michael Graf (The Roommate) and Executive Producer and General Manager Lisa Dozier Shacket of LDK Productions (Be More Chill, Cellino V. Barnes, Anthony Rapp's Without You). The London reading is produced by the same team, with the addition of Holly Reiss as co-Executive Producer and Short Street serving as General Management.

The reading will be directed by Olivier Award-nominee Amy Hodge and led by Broadway star Noah Ricketts (The Great Gatsby, Frozen, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Carly Bawden (Sylvia, Carousel, Romantics Anonymous), along with Wendy Mae Brown, Keisha Amponsa Banson, Josie Benson, Olly Dobson, Billy Cullum, Ahmed Hamad, and Luke Latchman.

Featuring a score by acclaimed touring musicians Ben Thornewill (lead singer of Jukebox the Ghost and Coyle Girelli (multi-platinum songwriter for BTS and more plus lead singer of The Chevin), and with a book by award-winning playwright Laura Zlatos (Happily After Ever), Reincarnation Blues is a fantastically whimsical, mystical, comical and deeply human tale of a soul who is reincarnated through 10,000 lifetimes to be with his one true love: Death herself.

The musical is currently being developed for future stage productions in New York and London. Originally developed in part at the 2023 Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, Reincarnation Blues also became a 2024 Semi-Finalist for the O'Neill National Music Theater Conference and recently played a concert in New York on 31 March at Drom (85 Avenue A).

For more information, visit: https://www.reincarnationbluesmusical.com/.

