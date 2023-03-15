Quick Questions: 'It's an Incredibly Supportive and Inclusive Festival'. Adam Scott-Rowley on New Play YOU ARE GOING TO DIE and VAULT Festival

Adam Scott-Rowley, the creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT is bringing a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation. Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley's YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Adam for some quick questions about the show and the future of VAULT Festival.

How did you first learn about VAULT Festival?

I don't actually remember how I first heard about the festival, but I do remember lots of people talking about the festival in the early days as a great place to create experimental performance work. It's also always been since the very beginning, a refreshingly accessible festival financially, without any upfront costs for the artists. Puts some other large fringe festivals to shame....

What made you want to put You Are Going to Die on at the festival?

Scott-Rowley in

THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT

Photo Credit: Liam Bessell

I wanted to create a show that is an accumulation of various concepts and skills I have been focusing on since my previous show, THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT. Meditation, expressing the subconscious using avant-garde physical gesture, mortality... are just a few of the themes in YOU ARE GOING TO DIE.

What has been your experience with VAULT in the past?

It's always been brilliant. An incredibly supportive and inclusive festival.

What does VAULT Festival mean to you?

It's a brilliant space and initiative for early career artists and those who have perhaps been around a little longer but want to try something new. It's very sad to hear that they are being priced out of their current home by their landlords. So I am hoping they can continue their work in a new space in 2024.

How would you describe both your show and the VAULT Festival in one word?

Dream.

YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is at VAULT Festival until Sunday 19 March

VAULT Festival has been left without a venue for next year. You can contribute to the #SaveVAULT campaign here.