Prince Philip's Funeral: How to Watch Live

The full funeral will be broadcast live on CBS or online on CBS's website.

Apr. 17, 2021  

Prince Philip's funeral will take place today, April 17, at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It will air live on CBS or on CBSN here.

According to CBS, the funeral procession will begin at 2:40 p.m. BST, or 9:40 p.m. ET. His coffin will be placed in a modified Land Rover, which Philip helped design, and moved from Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel. Members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin. The Queen will arrive separately.

The funeral will start at 3 p.m. BST, or 10 a.m. ET and will be fully televised.

There will only be 30 attendees, as per Britain's COVID-19 restrictions, which are limited to Queen Elizabeth and Philip's four children, eight grandchildren, their spouses, the late Princess Margaret's children and several members of Philip's Greek and German family.

Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, is not attending due to medical advice.

Read more on CBS.


