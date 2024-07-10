Presale Tickets Available For CIRQUE DUE SOLEIL: CORTEO at Royal Albert Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Presale tickets are now available for Cirque Du Soleil: Corteo at Royal Albert Hall. The presale kicked off on 10 July 2024 at 10:00 AM, and will run for 48 hours.

The presale is valid for shows between 09 January 2025 - 02 March 2025.

To celebrate 40 years of dreaming the impossible, Cirque du Soleil return to the Royal Albert Hall in January 2025, with one of their most joyous and jubilant shows, CORTEO.

With unique staging, creating an intimate and immersive experience, CORTEO will present Cirque du Soleil at the Royal Albert Hall in a never seen before configuration. With countless feats of jaw-dropping acrobatics including aerial acts swinging from Chandeliers and floating over the audience, CORTEO is a timeless celebration in which mesmerising stunts will make you question where illusion ends and reality begins.

Somewhere between heaven and earth, Mauro, a clown is dreaming. Watched on by angels, Mauro dreams of a carnival where a parade of revelers are celebrating his life. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the audience are plunged into a theatrically thrilling world celebrating Cirque du Soleil at its best. Beautifully poetic, CORTEO highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, so as to illustrate the humanity within each of us.

Corteo is a spectacle suitable for all ages; rejoice in this majestic, awe-inspiring show that’s been seen by over 10 million people and will perform at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Corteo by Cirque du Soleil – where everything starts with a dream and seeing is believing.

Comments