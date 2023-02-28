Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Post Malone Extends Wildly Successful 'Twelve Carat' Tour Into Europe

The general onsale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm local time.

Feb. 28, 2023  

GRAMMY® Award-nominated 5x diamond-certified artist Post Malone has announced the long-awaited European leg of his Twelve Carat Tour with special guest Rae Sremmurd.

Produced by Live Nation, the 13-date run kicks off on 22nd April at Oslo's Telenor Arena, making stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Zurich, Cologne, London, Dublin, Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester before wrapping up in Amsterdam at the Ziggo Dome on 19th May.

Post will bring his elaborate production setup of incredible lighting effects, pyro and multi-platform stages seen on his North American run to cities across Europe.

2022 saw Post embark on a 38-city trek across the U.S. and Canada, as an exhilarating celebration of Post Malone's recently released, critically-acclaimed, fourth full-length album, Twelve Carat Toothache [Mercury Records/Republic Records].

With support from Roddy Ricch on select dates, each night's packed setlist featured hits like "Reputation", "I Like You (A Happier Song)", and "Cooped Up" from the new album as well as fan-favourites like "Rockstar", "Congratulations", and "Better Now". Each song featured a delicate precision of visual and auditory senses being triggered simultaneously through each unique production element.

Tickets will be available starting with local presales from Wednesday, 1 March at 12pm local time. The general onsale for Twelve Carat Tour will start Friday, 3 March at 12pm local time here.

TWELVE CARAT TOUR 2023 EUROPEAN DATES:

Saturday, 22 April 2023 - Norway, Oslo - - Telenor Arena
Tuesday, 25 April 2023 - Sweden, Stockholm - Avicii Arena*
Wednesday, 26 April 2023 - Denmark, Copenhagen - Royal Arena*
Friday, 28 April 2023 - Belgium, Antwerp - Sportpaleis*
Sunday, 30 April 2023 - Switzerland, Zurich - Hallenstadion*
Monday, 1 May 2023 - Germany, Cologne - Lanxess Arena*
Thursday, 4 May 2023 - UK, London - - The O2*
Saturday, 6 May 2023 - UK, London - - The O2*
Tuesday, 9 May 2023 - Ireland, Dublin - - 3Arena*
Saturday, 13 May 2023 - UK, Glasgow - - OVO Hydro*
Sunday, 14 May 2023 - UK, Birmingham - - Resorts World Arena*
Tuesday, 16 May 2023 - UK, Manchester - AO Arena*
Friday, 19 May 2023 - Netherlands, Amsterdam - Ziggo Dome*
*With Support from Rae Sremmurd

About Post Malone

A 5x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move.

Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year.

He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year.

The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19.

Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & Bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, his catalog comprises the GRAMMY® Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (5x-platinum), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now" (4x-platinum), and more.

Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.



