Polka Theatre Unveils New Shows For Spring 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Polka Theatre has announced details of additional shows coming to Polka in 2026. Get your dessert spoons ready for a tale of perseverance, princes, palace balls, glass slippers and, um, ice cream? Cinderella Ice Cream Seller, from Little Seeds Music Productions, comes to Polka's Adventure Theatre from Wednesday 18 - Sunday 29 March. Recommended for ages 5-10, this exciting musical retelling of a fairytale classic promises a delightful blend of storytelling, stunning live music, and theatrical magic that will capture hearts and tickle taste buds.

Celebrating cultural connections and the joy of play, Kish Kush arrives at the Adventure Theatre from Friday 13 – Sunday 15 March. A gentle production for ages 3–8 from Teatro Distinto with Giuseppe Palesciano and Ettore Chiummo, it follows two strangers separated by a paper wall. Though they speak different languages, they draw the shadows they see, listen to the sounds they hear and watch each other's movements, connecting through a universal language to share their cultures and stories.

For the very youngest audiences aged 6–24 months, toooB from Angel Exit Theatre returns to the Adventure Theatre from Wednesday 25 February – Sunday 8 March following a sell-out run in 2023. A wordless, sensory adventure designed as a first introduction to theatre and dance, toooB invites little ones and their grown-ups into a playful world of empathy, wonder and interaction.

Alongside new shows, Polka also announces the return of Catapult, its artist development programme designed to support underrepresented voices in the Theatre for Young Audiences sector. Following a successful launch in 2024, which saw six projects taken through early stages of development and presented at Polka's Big Dreams Festival, Catapult will again offer two strands of support: First Steps, for brand new ideas aimed at ages 0–6, and Next Steps, for projects with an early draft or workshop that are ready to progress. Thanks to the generous funding from The Garek Trust, seed commissions have increased this year, with Next Steps artists receiving £2,500 (previously £2,000) and First Steps artists receiving £1,200 (previously £800). One artist from last year's cohort described the scheme as “most rewarding… giving me the tools, time and resources to achieve,” while another said, “Polka is a really positive and supportive place that encourages free-thinking and creativity.”

Polka's Artistic Director Helen Matravers said, “Polka is totally committed to supporting artists, finding new voices and providing room for risk and play. I am delighted to be able to increase our seed funding across the Catapult programme, to be able to fuel the TYA sector with exciting theatre projects, and give makers a platform, training and mentoring model which enables learning and network building. Polka is the home of children's theatre, and to be at the very forefront of that sector we have to invest in the next generation of artists, this is vital. We will establish these fruitful networks, find untold stories and invest in makers who will deliver in the most inspiring ways for audiences. I encourage any artist, in any creative discipline, at any stage of their career to apply and take a risk on a great idea, we can't wait to meet you.”

Applications open on 15 October and close on 15 December. Visit Polka For Artists for more information.

Other shows already on sale at Polka Theatre for 2026 include Hamlet, running in the Adventure Theatre from Wednesday 28 January – Sunday 1 February. Recommended for 8-12 years, this New International Encounter production reimagines one of the world's most famous plays in a funny and accessible way.

Following Hamlet is Ruby's Worry, running from Wednesday 11 – Sunday 22 February in the Adventure Theatre. Created by MishMash Productions in partnership with Nottingham City Libraries, and aimed at children aged 3-7 years old, Ruby's Worry takes the audience on a delightful musical adventure. Based on the much-loved book by Tom Percival, Ruby discovers that everyone has worries, and that if you talk about them, they never hang around for long!

Running in the Main Theatre from Saturday 7 February - Sunday 22 March is Who Let The Gods Out, a hilarious new musical based on Maz Evans' bestselling novel, with music by Luke Batemen, in which Elliot must save the world — and his mum — with a little help from some mischief-making Greek Gods.

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Re-opening in 2021 after a major renovation, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Polka also offers a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12, with over 21,000 children taking part in the last year. Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

Polka is a sustainably minded community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time with step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.