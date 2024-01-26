Playwright Mark Ravenhill to Join The London 50-Hour Improvathon: The Wedding Party

Playwright Mark Ravenhill will join as a guest writer along with the cast featuring many of the world's best improvisers for The London 50-Hour Improvathon: The Wedding Party



Wilton's Music HallFrom 7pm Friday 8th March continuously until 9pm Sunday 10th March.



Improvisers performing for the full 50 Hours: Seamus Allen, Jacob Banigan, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Jamie Cavanagh, Belinda Cornish, Alan Cox, Mats Eldøen, Dylan Emery, Fabrizio Lobello, Inbal Lori, Mark Meer, John Oakes. Directors: Adam Meggido and Ali James. Not pictured: Charlotte Gittins and Nell Mooney

Press are invited to attend the first two episodes from 7pm on Friday 8th March

the ‘Family Episode' at 11am on Sunday 10th March or why not try and do the entire weekend!

Guest performers include:': Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Dave Hearn, Rufus Hound,Harry Kershaw, Katie McGuinness, Ellie Morris, Ethan Pascal Peters, Andrew Pugsley, Charlie Russell, Henry Shields, Dan Starkey, Lucy Trodd, Sarah-Louise Young

The London 50-Hour Improvathon is back! It's the 13th London Improvathon and back for the first time since 2019. So get ready to say ‘I Do!' to an hilarious weekend with the world's best improvisers.

It's wedding season at Everafter Manor - the UK's hottest spot to tie the knot. Loved-up couples arrive with friends and family to celebrate their big day, but will they even make it to the altar? Expect

bouquet tosses, best man speeches, first dances, family feuds, adventurous catering and cold feet.

An extraordinarily large cast is announced today, including many of the world's best improvisers, and comedy stars from TV, film and theatre - including Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Mischief and Austentatious. Many of this impressive ensemble will forgo a whole weekend's sleep in this legendary feat of improv endurance, performing continuously for a full 50 hours.

The London 50 Hour Improvathon will feature:

Regular players from the Olivier Award-winning Showstopper! The Improvised Musical: Jonathan Ainscough, Ruth Bratt, Justin Brett, Julie Clare, Dylan Emery, Pippa Evans, Susan Harrison, Joshua C. Jackson, Ethan Pascal Peters, Philip Pellew, Andrew Pugsley, Lucy Trodd, Heather Urquhart.

Comedian and actor Rufus Hound.

Stars of Mischief Dave Hearn, Harry Kershaw, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell and Henry Shields.

Dr Who regular Dan Starkey.

Actors from Ken Campbell's School Of Night: Joseph Chance, Alan Cox, Oliver Senton.

Actor Katie McGuinness from Netflix's Snowpiercer.

Cabaret star Sarah-Louise Young.

Canadian improv legends Jacob Banigan, Belinda Cornish, Jamie Cavanagh and Mark Meer.

Additional international guests include: Mats Eldøen, Fabrizio Lobello, Inbal Lori.

Improvathon regulars Seamus Allen, Charlotte Gittins, Nell Mooney, John Oakes.

With Tai Campbell, Josh Darcy, Will Ewart, Helen Foster, Andrew Gentilli, Fred Gray, Sally Hodgkiss, Tristan Langlois, Jinny Lyons, Chris Meade, Talia Pick, Luke Sorba, and Phil Whelans.

Featuring the marvellous musicians of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical.

And guest writers, including Mark Ravenhill, throughout the weekend.

Inspired by cinematic classics including ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral', ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding', ‘Mamma, Mia!', ‘Muriel's Wedding', ‘Bridesmaids', ‘My Best Friend's Wedding', ‘Wedding Crashers', ‘The Wedding Singer' and many more!

A 50-hour improvised comedy soap opera in 25 hilarious episodes - you can catch just one episode, or binge watch the whole season like your favourite Netflix show.

Starting at 7pm on Friday and playing continuously in 2-hour episodes until 9pm on Sunday (yes, right through the night!) with a live band and refreshments available throughout. There's even a special ‘Family Episode' at 11am on Sunday, suitable for kids of all ages!

Come and join London's biggest weekend wedding party!

Directed by Adam Meggido (co-artistic director of Olivier Award-winning ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' and director of the Olivier Award-nominated ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong') and Ali James.

Produced by Showstopper Productions & Oak Ash and Thorn.

Adam Meggido is co-artistic director of Olivier Award-winning ‘Showstopper! The Improvised Musical' and director of Olivier-nominated comedies: ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong' (West End, UK tour, Italy, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, New York, Los Angeles); ‘Magic Goes Wrong' (West End, UK tour); and consultant on ‘Mischief Movie Night' (West End and UK tour), and ‘A Christmas Carol Goes Wrong' (BBC). He has improvised at Royal National Theatre, Royal Court, Shakespeare's Globe, BBC TV & radio, with The Society Of Strange, The School Of Night, Ken Campbell, Nina Conti, and Rhapsodes. He is the author of ‘Improv Beyond Rules' (Nick Hern Books), is a world record holder in improvisation (55 hours in Toronto, 2013), and creator of the London 50 Hour Improvathon, which has played annually since 2008. Adam's musical, ‘Burlesque', won Best New Musical at the 2012 Offie Awards. He also wrote lyrics and co-composed the West End musical ‘Tailor Made Man'. adammeggido.com @adammeggido

Movement Director: ‘Showstopper! - The Improvised Musical' (Cambridge Theatre / Edinburgh Fringe Festival / UK Tour); ‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong' (UK Tour); ‘Magic Goes Wrong' (The Lowry / Vaudeville Theatre / Apollo Theatre / UK Tour); ‘Good Luck Studio' (Mercury Theatre / UK Tour); ‘Dirty Disney' & ‘Blitz Kids' (National Youth Theatre). Director: ‘Southend 48 Hour Improvathon' (Southend on Sea), ‘Oh Yes It Is - The Improvised Pantomime', ‘PS I'm a Terrible Person' (Soho Theatre), ‘Angry Salmon' - a new family musical (British Youth Musical Theatre).

@ali_james22

Mark Ravenhill is a playwright. His work includes Shopping and f-ing and The Cane (Royal Court), Mother Clap's Molly House and Citizenship (National Theatre), The Boy In The Dress and Ben and Imo (RSC), Dick Whittington (Barbican),The Cut (Donmar) and Pool No Water (Frantic Assembly).LISTINGS INFO

Showstopper Productions Ltd

& Oak Ash and Thorn present

The London 50-Hour

Improvathon: The Wedding Party



Wilton's Music Hall

Graces Alley,

London

E1 8JB

From 7pm Friday 8 March

continuously until 9pm Sunday 10 March

To book online:

Box Office: 020 7702 2789

Tickets:

£12 for your first episode

£8 for subsequent episodes

£65 weekend pass

£6 under-12 tickets for the family

episode, 11am Sunday

Booking fees may apply

Show Website:

https://www.improvathon.co.uk/