Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED

The new cast has been revealed for the UK tour of Wicked, which will fly to cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland from 7 December 2023. Meet the new cast in the all new video and photos below!

The cast will be led by Sarah O’Connor (Glinda), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Jed Berry (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), and Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba) will join the previously announced Laura Pick (Elphaba), Carl Man (Fiyero), and Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond).

The full cast for all tour dates is confirmed as Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sarah O’Connor (Glinda), Carl Man (Fiyero), Donna Berlin (Madame Morrible), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Jed Berry (Boq), Megan Gardiner (Nessarose), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Standby for Elphaba), Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O’Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

Laura Pick (Elphaba), Carl Man (Fiyero), Simeon Truby (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Nick Len, and Will Lucas have all previously appeared in the West End production of Wicked, which continues its open-ended run at London’s Apollo Victoria Theatre where it is now flying into its incredible 18th year.

Wicked UK Executive Producer Michael McCabe said: “As we embark on this third tour of cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland, we’re delighted to announce a truly stellar cast of 33, led by Laura Pick and Sarah O’Connor as Elphaba and Glinda, who form part of the 100+ company that will be delivering all the spectacle and magic of this gigantic production on stage and behind the scenes.”

The 2023-2025 Wicked tour opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse on 7 December 2023 and continues to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff, and Manchester. Tickets are now on sale at all venues.

The must-see musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz is already the 12th longest-running production in West End history. Wicked has won over 100 awards, including three Tony Awards; six Drama Desk Awards; two Olivier Awards; eleven WhatsOnStage Awards; six Australian Helpmann Awards, and a Grammy.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s musical, based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has now been seen by 65 million people worldwide, and 2023 marks the 20th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere. Productions continue on Broadway, in the West End, and on tour across North America. This year, Wicked also returns to Sydney, Australia and Tokyo, Japan. The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is in production.

Wicked features songs by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney's ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK & Ireland) Michael McCabe.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett



Company



Carl Man



Casey Al-Shaqsy



Donna Berlin



Jed Berry



Laura Pick



Sarah O'Connor, Laura Pick



Simeon Truby



Megan Gardiner



Sarah O'Connor