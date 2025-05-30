Photos: Yolanda Mercy's FAILURE PROJECT at Soho Theatre

Performances will run through June 14.
You can now get a first look at photos of Yolanda Mercy's Failure Project showing at Soho Theatre until the 14th June, then at Norwich Theatre on the 20th June.
Failure Project is a raw, funny, and heartfelt exploration of what it truly means to "fail"—and how we rebuild from it.
Following her critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Festival, BAFTA nominee Yolanda Mercy returns with her bold new show, Failure Project.
Meet Ade—a writer who seems to have it all. Her career is taking off, she’s finally out of her mum’s house, and even her situationship is (mostly) under control. But just when life seems perfect, things start to unravel.
Failure Project is a raw, funny, and heartfelt exploration of what it truly means to “fail”—and how we rebuild from it. Ade’s journey is filled with humour, vulnerability, and unexpected twists that will strike a chord with anyone who’s ever hit a setback and found their way through.
Photo credit: Christopher Spring
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Yolanda Mercy
Best Scenic Design - Live Standings
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
Videos