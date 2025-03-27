Photos: WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION New Cast Images

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at the thirteenth cast for Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall! The production will extend until 26 April 2026. The new cast began performances from 18 March this year. See photos here!

This year marks 100 years since Agatha Christie’s story Witness for the Prosecution, originally titled Traitor Hands, was first published in weekly detective magazine in 1925. A century later and the acclaimed stage production continues to sell out every performance at the historic London County Hall where it is now in its 8th year and more popular than ever. An animated map was recently created highlighting key London locations that appear in the iconic story here.



The new cast includes Harry Chandler as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Charlotte Beaumont as Romaine Vole, Jonathan Firth to play Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, Nigel Hastings as Mr Mayhew, Jeffery Kissoon returns as Mr Justice Wainwright and David Birrell as Mr Myers QC.

The company is completed by Charles Angiama, Caroline Gruber, Matthew Hebden, Phoenix Henries, Harrison Hirst, Gillian McCafferty, Sky Bailey McGill, Anna Rawlings, Jack Spencer, Dale Superville, Paulo Vieira and Christopher Wright.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith Photography

Jonathan Firth

Charlotte Beaumont

Charlotte Beaumont

Jonathan Firth and Paulo Vieira

The cast

Harry Chandler

The cast

Harry Chandler and Charlotte Beaumont

Jeffery Kissoon

Comments