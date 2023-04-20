Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
AIN'T TOO PROUD
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre

Ain't Too Proud opens tonight!

Apr. 20, 2023  

Get a first look at production images and performance footage for AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS which has its opening night at the Prince Edward Theatre tonight.

See the photos and video below!

The cast includes Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin and Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks with Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows the remarkable journey of the group from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, how they rose, the ground-breaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's Grammy Award-winning music including the hits My Girl, Just My Imagination, Papa Was a Rollin' Stone, Get Ready, Ain't Too Proud to Beg and so many more.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Mitchell Zhangazha, Sifiso Mazibuko, Cameron Bernard Jones, Kyle Cox

The Company

Sifiso Mazibuko

Kyle Cox, Sifiso Mazibuko, Posi Morakinyo, Mitchell Zhangazha, Cameron Bernard Jones

The Temptations

Holly Liburd, Sadie-Jean Shirley and Evonnee Bentley-Holder

Tosh Wanogho-Maud





