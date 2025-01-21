Photos & Video: Asa Butterfield in Rehearsals for SECOND BEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opening at the Riverside Studios this Friday (24 January), Asa Butterfield will swap the small and silver screens for the stage, as he makes his theatrical debut in the comedy-drama Second Best, directed by Michael Longhurst and written by Barney Norris. The engagement plays a strictly limited run until Saturday 22 February. See rehearsal photos and videos here.

At ten years old, Martin Hill was on the brink of stardom, down to the final two contenders for the role of Harry Potter but narrowly missing out. Now an adult, Martin is about to embark on the ultimate adventure – fatherhood. As he navigates this whirlwind of emotions, he is pulled back to that pivotal moment in his past as he struggles to move beyond imagining what his life might have been.

Second Best is a playful yet poignant new comedy about fate, near misses and the winding paths life takes. It explores the ache of almost touching greatness and the humour and hope that come when dreams remain just out of reach. A story about the tender moments that shape us, Second Best is for anyone who has ever wondered about the road not taken, and whether the other life would have been as glittering as it looks.

British actor, Asa Butterfield, is arguably best known for his role as Otis Milburn, in the Netflix worldwide phenomenon Sex Education. The series returned for a fourth and final series last September. He will next star in Out Of The Dust for Netflix, a six-part psychological thriller, opposite Molly Windsor, and Christopher Eccleston.

Asa made his on-screen debut at the age of eight in After Thomas (2006). In 2007, he featured in Son of Rambow alongside Will Poulter. The following year Asa starred in the film adaptation of John Bayne’s novel by the same name, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. A leading role that earned him critical acclaim and a nomination for a British Independent Film Award for Most Promising Newcomer. In 2011, he starred in Martin Scorsese’s adventure film Hugo and in 2015 in James Graham’s, A Brilliant Young Mind. More recently he’s starred in a global advert for Uber, with Robert De Niro.

