Photos: The Cast of SIX Pose With Henry VIII's Favourite Warship

The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth welcomed SIX the musical last week. The weeklong run at The Kings coincided with the 40th Anniversary of Henry VIII’s favourite warship, The Mary Rose, going on display to the public in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard.

To celebrate the anniversary, the SIX wives of Henry VIII were invited to get up close and personal to the ship – an opportunity rarely given by The Mary Rose Trust.

The cast of the global phenomenon SIX were invited into the actual chamber where this impressive piece of English history sits on display to the public.

Check out photos of the cast with the ship below!

Photo Credit: Aaron Cockram for The Kings Theatre



Cast of SIX

