Photos: THE SOUND OF MUSIC In Rehearsal At Curve Theatre

Curve Theatre has released photos from inside rehearsal for its 2025 Made at Curve production of The Sound of Music, directed by Artistic Director Nikolai Foster. The production will run from November 22, 2025, through January 17, 2026.

Molly Lynch and David Seadon-Young—both seen in the theatre’s production of My Fair Lady—will star as Maria and Captain Georg von Trapp. Joanna Riding, a two-time Olivier Award winner, joins the cast as Mother Abbess.

Aviva Tulley will play Liesl, with Faye Brookes as Baroness Elsa Schraeder. The adult company also includes Megan Ellis as Sister Sophie, Rachel Izen as Frau Schmidt, Minal Patel as Max Detweiler, Mark Peachey as Franz, Keanna Bloomfield as Sister Margareta, and Christian Cooper as Rolf Gruber. Additional cast members include Jamie Chatterton, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Leonie Spilsbury, Regan-Bailey Walker, Ollie Butt, Remi Ferdinand, Simone Dean, Becky Anderson, Harrison Burley, Will Luckett, and Louie Wood.

The von Trapp children were cast following an open call, featuring local young performers Olivia Ademokun, Dalia Al Nagar, Mimi-Kimari Clarson, Phoebe Dalton, Jagoda Drozdz, Matilda Flower, Isla Granville, Henry Godber, Matilda Hennessy, Leo Hollingsworth, Corey Litster, Gracie Nkala, Georgia Riga, William Stafford, Porscha Staniford, Adreanna Stevenson-Todd, Theodore Tratt, and Alex Wibberley. A 20-person community company will also join the ensemble, bringing the total company to 60.

The creative team includes Choreographer Ebony Molina, Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations Adapter George Dyer, Set and Costume Designer Michael Taylor, Lighting Designer Mark Henderson, Sound Designer Nick Lodge, Musical Director David Doidge, Associate Director Ollie Khurshid, and Associate Choreographer Dale White. Casting is by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting.

A learning and engagement programme will accompany the production, including a free digital learning pack, school workshops, and a Theatre Day on December 4. Accessible performances include British Sign Language interpreted, captioned, dementia-friendly, audio-described, touch tours, and relaxed showings throughout the run.

The Sound of Music follows Maria, a novice nun who becomes governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp, bringing music and connection to a strict household as the family faces the onset of World War II. The musical features songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, including “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” and the title number.

Tickets are on sale at curveonline.co.uk, by phone at 0116 242 3595, or in person at the Curve Box Office.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner