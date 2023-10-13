Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking in London; Plus All New Photos!

Booking is now extended until Saturday 28 September 2024.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre Photo 3 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS, Gielgud Theatre
SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October Photo 4 SUNSET BOULEVARD Leads Our Top Ten West End Shows for October

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre has announced that booking is now extended until Saturday 28 September 2024, having recently marked 37 spectacular years in London’s West End.

Check out all new photos below!

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA currently stars Jon Robyns as The Phantom alongside Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicell, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Paige Blankson.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.




RELATED STORIES

1
LISTEN: 2022 Recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song Photo
LISTEN: 2022 Recording of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Title Song

Andrew Lloyd Webber has released an all new cast recording of the title track from The Phantom of the Opera! The recording features the 2022 West End cast, which is led by Lucy St Louis and Killian Donnelly. Listen to the track here!

2
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Release New West End Recording Photo
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Release New West End Recording

3
Review Roundup: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to London Photo
Review Roundup: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Returns to London

The Phantom of the Opera has officially returned to London, in a slightly reworked production, starring Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis.

4
BWW Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Her Majestys Theatre Photo
BWW Review: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, Her Majesty's Theatre

They say there's no business like show business. Well, they should change that to there's no show quite like The Phantom of the Opera! The infamous story of the opera ghost and his on/off love affair with the soaring soprano lands as well today as it did back in 1986.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Video
Photos/Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
CHICAGO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You