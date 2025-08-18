Photos: THE GATHERED LEAVES at Park Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at production images for Andrew Keatley’s family drama The Gathered Leaves which has returned to Park Theatre’s Park200 for a limited run, until 20 September 2025.

Starring in this highly praised intergeneration story is star of stage and screen, Jonathan Hyde (Gently Down The Stream - Olivier Award Nominated) as the domineering patriarch William, Joanne Pearce (Hamlet) his long suffering, yet poised wife, Olivia, Richard Stirling (Cecil Beaton’s Diaries) as the eldest son Samuel, Chris Larkin (Noises Off) as the middle child, Giles, Zoë Waites (Julius Caesar) as Sophie, Giles’ wife, George Lorimer (making his professional stage debut) as their son, Simon and Ella Dale (The Railway Children) as their daughter, Emily. Olivia Vinall (The Circle) will play Alice, the estranged youngest child of William and Olivia, with Taneetrah Porter (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child) as her teenage daughter Aurelia, meeting the family for the first time. The cast is completed by Joe Burrell as a young Samuel and Ellis Elijah (both making their professional stage debuts) as a young Giles.

This revival comes a decade after its sold-out premiere and is directed by former Royal Shakespeare Company Artistic Director, Adrian Noble.

The Pennington family have not been in the same room for 17 years, yet on the eve of William’s 75th birthday, all three generations gather in the hope that the mistakes of the past can be resigned to history.



The Gathered Leaves is a moving, poignant and funny family drama that sees the weight of history, of reputation, and of expectation, all descend on one family over Easter weekend in 1997.



Written by Andrew Keatley, directed by Adrian Noble, design by Dick Bird, lighting design by Paul Pyant and sound design by Max Pappenheim. Casting by Gabrielle Dawes CDG.

Photo credit: Rich Southgate