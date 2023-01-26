Photos: See Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis in Rehearsals for WHEN DARKNESS FALLS UK Tour

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls!

When Darkness Falls, written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, will premiere on Wednesday 9th February 2023 at London's Richmond Theatre.

James Milton, the pseudonym of popular historian James Bulgin, who is recently known for his BBC Two documentary How the Holocaust Began, and acclaimed playwright Paul Morrissey's powerful production of When Darkness Falls is inspired by true events.

This chilling theatrical production takes you into the dark pasts of the bewitching island of Guernsey. Through sharing tales from its turbulent history, including World War Two and the Great Storm of 1987, When Darkness Falls reveals disturbing truths and asks the question: what really is a ghost?

Remember, these are just stories ... aren't they?

When Darkness Falls will continue a UK tour, visiting Poole, Mold, Salford, Exeter, Dundee, Windsor, Bromley, Leicester, Oxford and closing at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 29th April 2023.

West End star Tony Timberlake and Thomas Dennis will co-star in the UK Tour of When Darkness Falls.

Tony Timberlake will play the role of John Blondel. Timberlake has recently appeared UK tour of Maggie May and in the world-famous The Mousetrap. Previous West End credits include Hairspray, Chicago, Monty Python's Spamalot and Les Misérables.

Thomas Dennis will play the role of The Speaker. Dennis has recently appeared in Max Webster's Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse. Prior to that, he played the roles of Albert in the UK Tour War Horse and Christopher in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

On a stormy night on the small island of Guernsey, a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher, to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island's incredible folklore and paranormal history.

As the young expert regales his horrifying stories, the teacher learns that we all have our own truth. Our own stories. And our own ghosts that haunt us. Ghosts that bring the past, present and future together in unexpected ways.

Are you brave enough to face your fears? When Darkness Falls, the haunting hair-raising tale, is on sale now.