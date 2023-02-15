Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: SYLVIA Starring Beverley Knight Opens at The Old Vic

The Old Vic. Sylvia is an Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company production in association with Sadler’s Wells. The show runs until 8th April.

Feb. 15, 2023  

The company of Sylvia and friends celebrated the world premiere of the show last night at The Old Vic. Sylvia is an Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company production in association with Sadler's Wells. The show runs until 8th April. See photos from opening night!

Co-commissioned by 14-18 NOW, the UK's arts programme for the First World War centenary, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Arts Council England and from the Department for Digital Culture Media and Sport.

The cast is Kelly Agbowu as Mrs Flora 'The General' Drummond/Mrs Savoy, Verity Blyth as Clementine Churchill/Mrs Scurr/Kitty, Bradley Charles as Lord Cromer/Richard Pankhurst/Alan, Kimmy Edwards as Emily Davison/Lillie Hardie/Mrs Watkins, Alex Gaumond as Keir Hardie, Jade Hackett as Lady Jennie Churchill/Mrs Payne/Edith Garrud, Stevie Hutchinson as Lloyd George/Lord Curzon, Kate Ivory Jordan as Annie Kenney/Norah Smyth, Hannah Khemoh as Understudy Emmeline Pankhurst, Sinead Long as Ensemble, Jaye Marshall as Ensemble, Kandaka Moore as Mrs Parsons/Sophia Singh, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Ensemble, Razak Osman as Harry Pankhurst/Sir Almroth Wright/Asquith/King George V, Jay Perry as Winston Churchill/George Lansbury, Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Kirstie Skivington as Adela Pankhurst/Mrs Bird, Sweeney as Silvio Corio, Ellena Vincent as Christabel Pankhurst and Malachi Welch as Ensemble.

The Book for Sylvia is by Kate Prince with Priya Parmar, with Music by Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Lyrics by Kate Prince, Directed & Choreographed by Kate Prince, Set & Costume by Ben Stones, Lighting by Natasha Chivers, Sound by Tony Gayle, Video & Animation by Andrzej Goulding, Wigs, Hair & Make-up by Cynthia de la Rosa, Orchestrations by Josh Cohen, Mark Dickman, Leonn Meade & DJ Walde, Co-Music Supervisors are Mark Dickman & Leonn Meade, Casting by Stuart Burt CDG & Oliver Scullion, Dramaturg is Lolita Chakrabarti, Additional Music by Kate Prince, Additional Lyrics by Tachia Newall, Music Production by Josh Cohen & DJ Walde, Musical Director is Sean Green, Voice Coach is Charlie Hughes D'Aeth, Dialect Coach is Mary Howland, Associate Director is Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, Associate Choreographer is Jade Hackett, Associate Musical Director is Amy Shackcloth, Resident Director & Choreographer is Chris Alozie, Costume Supervisor is Tash Prynne, Props Supervisor is Fahmida Bakht, Wigs, Hair & Make-Up Supervisor is Nicole Iroh, Digital Music Programmer is Lucy Baker-Swinburn for Stitch Audio, Musicians' Contractor is Oli Briant and Creative Consultant is Beverley Knight.

Photo Credit: Nicole M Gomes

Sylvia
Razak Osman and Bradley Charles

Sylvia
Bradley Charles

Sylvia
Dame Kelly Holmes

Sylvia
Danielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe

Sylvia
David Albury

Sylvia
DJ Walde

Sylvia
Florence Eshalomi

Sylvia
Florence Eshalomi, Dame Kelly Holmes, Beverly Knight, Dawn Butler, and Kate Osamor

Sylvia
Jade Hackett

Sylvia
Jay Perry

Sylvia
Jaye Marshall

Sylvia
John Dagleisha

Sylvia
Kate Osamor, Dawn Butler, Florence Shalomian

Sylvia
Kate Prince and Matthew Warchus

Sylvia
Kelly Agbowu Ellen Vincent

Sylvia
Khalid Daley

Sylvia
Kimmy Edwards and Sinead Long

Sylvia
Lawrence Rowe

Sylvia
Malachi Welch

Sylvia
Matthew Warchus and Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Ollie Scullion and Jay Perry

Sylvia
Paul Bullion and Guest

Sylvia
Antione Murray-Straugh and Guest

Sylvia
Beverly Knight and Dame Kelly Holmes

Sylvia
Beverly Knight and Kimmy Edwarrds

Sylvia
Beverly Knight and Kirstie Kivington

Sylvia
Beverly Knight and Malachi Welch

Sylvia
Beverly Knight and Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Beverly Knight

Sylvia
Beverly Knight, Kate Prince, Matthew Warchus

Sylvia
Beverly Knight, Kelly Holmes, and Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Beverly Knight, Matthew Warchus, and Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Sharon Duncan-Brewster

Sylvia
Sharon Rose

Sylvia
Stevie Hutchinson

Sylvia
Sweeney

Sylvia
Tachia Newell and Witney White

Sylvia
Tarinn Callender

Sylvia
Verity Blyth

Sylvia
Razak Osman

Sylvia
Ross Sands

Sylvia
Sean Green




Related Stories
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Kate Princes SYLVIA at The Old Vic? Photo
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of Kate Prince's SYLVIA at The Old Vic?
This revolutionary story celebrates the life of Sylvia Pankhurst – feminist, activist, pacifist, socialist, rebel – the lesser-known Pankhurst at the heart of the Suffragette movement, who changed the lives of working women and men across the world. So what did the critics think?
Review: SYLVIA, The Old Vic Photo
Review: SYLVIA, The Old Vic
In Sylvia, the subject of the show is potentially fascinating, with much comparison to draw to the current day; echoes of recent police brutality against women, the challenges against the right to protest and the fight for equal pay rumble on 100 years later. The show has so much to say, but ends up muffled. Rose
Photos: See Newly Released Production Images of SYLVIA at The Old Vic Theatre Photo
Photos: See Newly Released Production Images of SYLVIA at The Old Vic Theatre
Directed and choreographed by Kate Prince and starring Beverley Knight as Emmeline Pankhurst and with Sharon Rose as Sylvia Pankhurst, Sylvia will run for a further week, closing on 08 April 2023. Check out the new productions photos here.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: SYLVIA Starring Beverly Knight Opens At The Old VicPhotos: SYLVIA Starring Beverly Knight Opens At The Old Vic
February 15, 2023

The company of Sylvia and friends celebrated the world premiere of the show last night at The Old Vic. Sylvia is an Old Vic and ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company production in association with Sadler’s Wells. The show runs until 8th April. See photos from opening night!
Photos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar WarehousePhotos: First Look at TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN at the Donmar Warehouse
February 15, 2023

All new production photos have been released from the world première production of Diana Nneka Atuona’s Trouble in Butetown, directed by Tinuke Craig, that is currently running at the Donmar Warehouse until 25 March.
Sir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next MonthSir Robert Cohan Will Be Honoured With Two Performances at The Place Next Month
February 15, 2023

Legendary choreographer Sir Robert Cohan is an artist whose influence on the UK contemporary dance landscape is immeasurable. His legacy will be honoured in an evening of his choreography at The Place on 24 and 25 March.
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New CastTHE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Extends Booking and Announces New Cast
February 15, 2023

The Play That Goes Wrong, the Olivier Award-winning smash hit, has announced a brand new cast at the Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 4th April 2023 as well as a new booking period until 28 April 2024.
BLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star CastingBLEAK EXPECTATIONS Will Make West End Debut in May With Weekly Star Casting
February 15, 2023

Caroline Leslie’s irresistible production of Mark Evans’ glorious comedy mash-up Bleak Expectations will open in preview at the Criterion Theatre from 3 May. Tom Allen, Adjoa Andoh, Alexander Armstrong, Jo Brand, Jack Dee, Stephen Fry, Nish Kumar, Lee Mack, Stephen Mangan, Ben Miller and Sue Perkins are all confirmed to appear.
share