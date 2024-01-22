Photos: Rehearsal Images Released for DEAR OCTOPUS at the National Theatre

The adaptation of Dodie Smith's novel runs at the Lyttelton theatre from 7 February

By: Jan. 22, 2024

The National Theatre has released rehearsal images for the upcoming revival of Dear Octopus by Dodie Smith (I Capture the Castle), playing in the Lyttelton theatre from 7 February. See all the photos here.

Directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again), in its first revival since the 1960s, Dear Octopus is a heartbreaking and moving dissection of family and what it means to grow up and return home.

Olivier Award-winner Lindsay Duncan (Hansard) plays the Randolph matriarch Dora, Billy Howle (On Chesil Beach) plays her youngest child Nicholas and Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) plays Dora's companion Fenny. 

They are joined by Amaia Naima Aguinaga, Alice Bounsall, Pandora Colin, Miriam Cooper, Bethan Cullinane, Kate Fahy, Tom Glenister, Jo Herbert, Ethan Hughes, Deven Modha, Syakira Moeladi, Amy Morgan, Celia Nelson, Dharmesh Patel, Malcolm Sinclair, Natalie Thomas and John Vernon. Nine children will perform the roles of Kathleen (Scrap), Bill and Guinevere (Flouncy) over the course of the season - Kalyani D’Ambra, Ariella Elkins-Green, Serena Guo, Isla Ithier, Molly Jin, Felix Tandon, Ashwin Sakthivel, Tarun Sivakanesh and Asha Sthanakiya.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Ariella Elkins-Green (Flouncy) and Isla Ithier (Scrap)

Billy Howle (Nicholas)

Celia Nelson (Nanny Patching)

The company

Dharmesh Patel (Kenneth)

Emily Burns (director)

Frankie Bradshaw (Set and Costume Designer)

Jo Herbert (Hilda) and Bessie Carter (Fenny)

Lindsay Duncan (Dora) and Syakira Moeladi (Laurel)

Lindsay Duncan (Dora)

Malcolm Sinclair (Charles)

Syakira Moeladi (Laurel) and Tom Glenister (Hugh)




