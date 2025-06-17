 tracking pixel
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals

Performances will run from Friday 27 June – Saturday 19 July 2025.

The RALPH FIENNES / THEATRE ROYAL BATH SEASON will open with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison. See rehearsal photos here! 

The play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, and co-produced with his company Second Half Productions, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen’s troubled and brilliant children -  Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre. 

The cast is completed by Sharif Afifi, Tom Kanji, Harriet Leitch, Christabel Marshall, Jordan Metcalfe, Jo Mousley, Damian Myerscough, Guy Paul, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Saskia Strallen and Kathryn Wilder.

The creative team for the production includes Director Jeremy Herrin, Set Designer Bob Crowley, Costume Designer Fotini Dimou, Lighting Designer Peter Mumford, Sound Designer Elizabeth Purnell, Composer Paul Englishby, Casting Director Jessica Ronane CDG, Associate Director Joe Lichtenstein, and Movement Director Lucy Cullingford.

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
The company of Grace Pervades

Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES Rehearsals Image
