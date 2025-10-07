 tracker
Photos: Ralph Fiennes, Rachel Tucker and More in SMALL HOTEL

The production is at the Theatre Royal from until Saturday 18 October 2025.

By: Oct. 07, 2025
You can now get a first look at the world premiere of Rebecca Lenkiewicz’s Small Hotel the final play in this year’s Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season.

The production stars RALPH FIENNES, FRANCESCA ANNIS, ROSALIND ELEAZAR and RACHEL TUCKER, and is at the Theatre Royal from until Saturday 18 October 2025.

In Small Hotel, Ralph Fiennes plays Larry, an acclaimed TV celebrity whose life and career are rapidly unravelling. As he is forced to unpick his past, we meet a collection of unforgettable characters including Larry’s troubled twin brother Richard, his unpredictable former lover, actress Marianne (Rosalind Eleazar) and his domineering mother Athena (Francesca Annis).


Videos