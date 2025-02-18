Photos: RETROGRADE in Rehearsal at the Apollo Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the West End transfer of the Kiln Theatre’s production of Retrograde by Ryan Calais Cameron. Check out the photos below!

The production, directed by the Kiln Theatre’s Artistic Director Amit Sharma, begins performances at the Apollo Theatre for a strictly limited run playing from 8 March until 14 June 2025, with press night on Wednesday 19 March.

Starring Ivanno Jeremiah (Constellations, Donmar/West End; Humans, Channel 4) who reprises the role of Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier. Joining him as his protagonist Mr Parks is Stanley Townsend (Kaos, Netflix; The Normal Heart, National Theatre) and Oliver Johnstone (Antigone, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; All My Sons, The Old Vic) as writer Bobby.

Sidney Poitier: outstanding actor, trail blazer, activist, icon. The first black artist to win an Oscar for Best Actor.

Ryan Calais Cameron’s gripping thriller captures the moment when a young Sidney Poitier is about to sign a career-defining Hollywood contract that could make him a star. But there’s a catch. Will he put his career before his principles? In a time of betrayals, will he name names? Will he sign his life away?

Retrograde follows Ryan’s smash West End hit For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When the Hue Gets Too Heavy - so good it sold out twice - first at the Apollo in 2023, returning swiftly by public demand to the Garrick in 2024.

The creative team includes director Amit Sharma, Frankie Bradshaw (Set and Costume Designer), Amy Mae (Lighting Designer), Beth Duke (Sound Designer) and Juliet Horsley CDG (Casting Director).

Retrograde is produced by Colman Domingo and Nica Burns in association with Chuchu Nwagu Productions, New Frame Productions, Sayers & Sayers Productions, Tilted Productions, Chris Steward & Shanay Holmes.

