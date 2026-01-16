Photos: ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL in Rehearsal at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new rehearsal photos have been released for One Day: The Musical at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh. Check out the photos below! The production recently announced an extension, which will now run for an additional two weeks until 19 April 2026.

Based on David Nicholls’ critically acclaimed, global bestselling novel ONE DAY, the brand-new musical with immersive on-stage seating, will premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in the very city where the book’s couple meet.

Due to high demand tickets throughout the run are selling quickly; with tickets for the extended run now on sale at The Lyceum’s website. ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL opens in Edinburgh as part of The Lyceum’s 60th anniversary season - the first programmed by new Artistic Director, James Brining.

Emma and Dexter first meet on the night of their graduation, 15th July 1988 – St. Swithin’s Day. Over the next twenty years we return to them on the same day each year, and through joy and heartbreak, missed opportunities and second chances, they navigate love, ambition, and the unpredictable twists of life.

Full casting for this brand new adaptation has already been announced, with a stellar leading cast of Olivier-nominated Jamie Muscato as Dexter, (Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby (London Coliseum); Christian in Moulin Rouge! (Piccadilly Theatre); Guy in Once (London Palladium); Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre); Tony in West Side Story (Leicester Curve); JD in Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket/The Other Palace)); and powerhouse West End performer Sharon Rose, as Emma, fresh from leading roles including (Elizabeth ‘Eliza’ Schuyler in Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre); The Unlikely Pilgrimage Of Harold Fry (Chichester Festival Theatre); Sylvia (Old Vic); Caroline Or Change (Hampstead Theatre, ATG); Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre, MTM London); Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre, Mark Rubinstein); Sister Act (TWODS)).

This theatrical presentation of the beloved story is written by The Lyceum’s former Artistic Director David Greig (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Architect, Dunsinane, Local Hero), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional lyrics by Jeremy Sams, and direction from Tony and Olivier-nominated Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway).

ONE DAY: THE MUSICAL has choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, Musical Supervision, Co-arranger and Musical Direction by Nigel Lilley, set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Simon Baker, orchestrations by Simon Hale, casting by Stuart Burt CDG, Orchestra Management by Andy Barnwell and Rich Weeden for BW Musicians Ltd.

This extraordinary creative team is shaping the show of 2026 - a celebration of love, fate, and the moments that define us forever, with a soaring original score, and the warmth, wit, and raw emotion of the novel that touched millions.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan