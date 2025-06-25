Photos: New Cast and Rehearsal Photos For WAR HORSE UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced casting for the remaining tour dates of the UK and Ireland tour of War Horse. Based on Michael Morpurgo’s beloved novel, the show plays until 8 November 2025. The show will open at The Alexandra, Birmingham on 10 July. New rehearsal photos have also been released. Check out the photos below!

War Horse, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, has become the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre, winning more than 25 major awards and has been seen by over 8.4 million people worldwide. This new tour is co-produced with Michael Harrison, Fiery Angel, and Playing Field.

Joining the company are Danny Hendrix (101 Dalmatians, UK Tour) as Veterinary Officer Martin, Clara Lioe (The Three Musketeers, New Vic Theatre) as Emilie / Joey as a Foal and Christopher Naylor (The Woman in Black, Fortune Theatre) as Private Klausen / Priest.

Remaining cast members are Rianna Ash (Joey/Topthorn Head), Alexander Ballinger (Captain Friedrich Müller/Allan), Eloise Beaumont-Wood (Joey as a Foal), Ike Bennett (David Taylor/Thomas Bone), Haydn Burke (Billy Narracott/Sergeant Klebb), Sophie Cartman (Matron Callaghan), Jo Castleton (Rose Narracott), Owen Dagnall (Alternate Albert Narracott / Geordie), Felicity Donnelly (Joey/Topthorn Hind), Tom Gilbey (Sergeant Fine and Movement & Puppetry Captain), Thomas Goodridge (Joey/Topthorn Hind), Karl Haynes (Ted Narracott), Robin Hayward (Joey/Topthorn Heart), Michael Larcombe (Joey/Topthorn Hind), Matthew Lawrence (Joey/Topthorn Head), Madeleine Leslay (Paulette/Sarah Carter), Damian Lynch (Carter/Strauss), Lewis McBean (Joey/Topthorn Heart), Chris Milford (Joey/Tophorn Heart and Co-Fight Captain), Jordan Paris (Joey as a Foal and Co-Fight Captain), Anne-Marie Piazza (Nell Allan/Schnabel and Song Captain), Tea Poldervaart (Joey/Topthorn Head), Tom Quinn (Joey/Topthorn Head), Gareth Radcliffe (Arthur Narracott/Sergeant Thunder), Daniel Rock (Captain Stewart/Ludwig), Simon Stanhope (Manfred), Tom Sturgess (Albert Narracott), Gun Suen (Joey/Topthorn Hind), Sally Swanson (The Singer), Lucy Thorburn (Jenny Bone/Annie Gilbert), Chris Williams (Lieutenant Nicholls/Dr Schweyk and Voice Captain) and Rafe Young (Joey/Topthorn Heart).

The remaining tour dates of this UK and Ireland tour are Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (10 – 19 July 2025), New Wimbledon Theatre (5 – 16 August 2025), Leeds Grand Theatre (19 August – 6 September 2025), Newcastle Theatre Royal (10 – 20 September), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (2 – 11 October 2025), Wales Millennium Centre (15 – 25 October 2025) and Norwich Theatre Royal (28 October – 8 November 2025).

War Horse tells the remarkable story of a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey, set against the backdrop of the First World War. This powerfully moving and imaginative drama is a show of phenomenal inventiveness, filled with stirring music and songs, featuring ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping, charging, horses to thrilling life on stage and has inspired a generation of theatre-makers since its premiere in 2007.

At the outbreak of World War One, Joey, young Albert’s beloved horse, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. He’s soon caught up in enemy fire, and fate takes him on an extraordinary journey, serving on both sides before finding himself alone in no man’s land. Albert, who remained on his parents’ Devon farm, cannot forget Joey. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.

Photo Credit: Cameron Slater

