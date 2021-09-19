Photos: LES MISERABLES, FROZEN, WICKED, and More at WEST END LIVE 2021

Thousands of theatre fans flocked to Trafalgar Square in central London yesterday for day one West End LIVE 2021 - Europe's biggest free theatre festival - marking the emotional return of London's world-leading theatreland after 18 months of shutdown.

The weekend-long, free musical theatre festival has been going for over 15 years, and this year sees its best ever line-up, with nearly 50 shows and acts and around 700 performers.

West End LIVE debuts will be made from long-running favourites Hamilton and The Book Of Mormon - as well as a plethora of new hit shows including Disney's Frozen, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, The Prince Of Egypt, Dear Evan Hansen, Pretty Woman: The Musical and many more.

West End LIVE returns today (Sunday 19 Sept) for another day of celebrating the best and brightest of the London stage. Full details of the event can be found at www.westendlive.co.uk