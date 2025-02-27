Photos: LES MISERABLES Extends in London; New Photos

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES has extended booking at the Sondheim Theatre in London until March 2026. Check out all new production photos below!

The current cast includes Ian McIntosh as ‘Jean Valjean’, Stewart Clarke as ‘Javert’, Jacob Dachtler as ‘Marius’, Amena El-Kindy as ‘Éponine’, Annabelle Aquino as ‘Cosette’, Katie Hall as ‘Fantine’, Luke Kempner as ‘Thénardier’, Claire Machin as ‘Madame Thénardier’, and Robson Broad as ‘Enjolras’.

The company is completed by Matt Bateman, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Daniel J Brian, Ella May Carter, Adam Colbeck-Dunn, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Danielle Rose, Jonathan Stevens, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, and Imaan Victoria.

LES MISÉRABLES entered its 40th record-breaking year in London last October. To kick off the celebrations, the show launched its first World Tour with the highly anticipated LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR, which opened in Belfast before playing limited dates in Glasgow, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Manchester, Newcastle, Luxembourg, Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo, Zurich, Gothenburg, Stockholm, Malmö and Amsterdam. The production opens in Abu Dhabi in April before moving to Australia, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, with more worldwide destinations to be announced. Simultaneously, and for the first time ever, 11 leading amateur companies in the UK will present their own staging of the full show across the country this year.

The staged production continues to triumph around the globe with local language productions currently on or in preparation, and it continues to break box office records on tour in North America. Earlier this year, the remastered and remixed Oscar-winning movie was released again in several countries around the world.

Boublil and Schönberg’s magnificent iconic score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world’s most popular musicals.

